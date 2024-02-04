President Zelensky visited troops in the southern frontline village of Robotyne on Sunday, saying they “face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine.”
In a post on social media, he wrote: “Zaporizhzhia region. Robotyne. The location of the 65th Mechanized Brigade. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them, and presented them with state awards.
“It is an honor to be here today. To support the warriors and award them. They face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine.
“We are proud of our warriors and grateful to them all!”
Zaporizhzhia region. Robotyne. The location of the 65th Mechanized Brigade. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them, and presented them with state awards.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 4, 2024
It is an honor to be here today. To support the warriors and award them. They face a difficult and critical mission to… pic.twitter.com/5cvPGsU0Gv
Video posted on Facebook showed the president in uniform meeting soldiers in a dark room that looked like an underground cellar.
"I have the great honour to be here today, to reward you, because you have such a difficult and decisive mission on your shoulders to repel the enemy and win this war," Zelensky told fighters.
"I wish you victory, I want to reward you and I wish you to do everything to achieve this victory sooner," he said.
Ukraine retook Robotyne from Russian forces last summer but it is now heavily attacked by Moscow’s forces.
The 65th brigade led the assault on the village last year.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
President Zelensky's does what good leadership should do. Show courage and unify a nation at war. What his team and country folk have done was considered impossible by both putin & trump, and even sane allied leadership at the start of invasion. A country with 1/4 the population and a fraction of the military assets of their evil opponent is well on the path leading to russia's collapse.
Despite rumps and orban's MRGA cult meddling, the allies and free world peoples growingly rally around Zelensky's leadership. I'm not even sure if revered Prime Minster Churchill could match Zelensky's work ethic and words of courage. He and many others on his team have truly been the right people to lead and implement their stunning defence at the right time.
Thank you Ukraine for unifying the free world at a time when corrupt leaders like putin and trump have worked so hard to destroy this unity. Thank you President Zelensky and team for reminding the allies of the might and benevolent purpose of true democracy at a time when imposters and conmen like rump are working to discard other once leading democracy's for putin modeled dictatorship.
President Zelensky's does what good leadership should do. Show courage and unify a nation at war. What his team and country folk have done was considered impossible by both putin & trump, and even sane allied leadership at the start of invasion. A country with 1/4 the population and a fraction of the military assets of their evil opponent is well on the path leading to russia's collapse.
Despite rumps and orban's MRGA cult meddling, the allies and free world peoples growingly rally around Zelensky's leadership. I'm not even sure if revered Prime Minster Churchill could match Zelensky's work ethic and words of courage. He and many others on his team have truly been the right people to lead and implement their stunning defense at the right time.
Thank you Ukraine for unifying the free world at a time when corrupt leaders like putin and trump have worked so hard to destroy this unity. Thank you President Zelensky and team for reminding the allies of the might and benevolent purpose of true democracy at a time when imposters and conmen like rump are working to discard other once leading democracy's for putin modeled dictatorship.