President Zelensky visited troops in the southern frontline village of Robotyne on Sunday, saying they “face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine.”

In a post on social media, he wrote: “Zaporizhzhia region. Robotyne. The location of the 65th Mechanized Brigade. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them, and presented them with state awards.

“It is an honor to be here today. To support the warriors and award them. They face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine.

“We are proud of our warriors and grateful to them all!”