In a post on social media, he said: "Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion.

Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion. Here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine - on military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path. pic.twitter.com/fnvZuYWOJv

During his trip to Ukraine, he stopped over in Warsaw where he said on Monday: “I am on my way to Ukraine. I am on my way to Kyiv, and I wanted to make a stop-over in Warsaw because certainly, we have to make consultations with our Polish friends in order to understand better what is going on in Ukraine and how we can continue our support.”

Borrell admitted last week that the bloc would supply Ukraine with just over half of the one million artillery shells it promised to send by March, AFP reports.

Accusations have been levelled at countries such as France, Italy and Spain that they are not pulling their weight, while even Germany has come under fire for refusing to provide long-range missiles sought by Kyiv.