US lawmakers voted Tuesday to reject a standalone Israel aid bill denounced by critics as a “cynical” bid to thwart a cross-party border security and foreign assistance package that would include cash for war-torn Ukraine.
Republicans in the House of Representatives scheduled the vote after the Democratic-led Senate released a bipartisan bill Sunday pairing billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine with some of the strictest immigration curbs in decades.
But support for that $118 billion package has dwindled, with Donald Trump -- who is running for a second White House term -- pressuring Republicans to avoid handing President Joe Biden a legislative victory ahead of November’s election.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the border and foreign aid bill was unveiled that it would be “dead on arrival” if it reached the lower chamber of Congress.
The standalone Israel bill would have provided $17.6 billion in military aid for the country, which is strongly supported by the vast majority of lawmakers in both parties as it responds to the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas militants.
But 167 Democrats voted no after Biden had threatened to wield his veto, angered that the legislation appeared aimed at undermining the larger package, hammered out after months of negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators.
The standalone bill was also opposed by 13 Republicans as it did not contain budgetary offsets that conservatives have been pushing for with every proposal for new spending.
White House to Brief Lawmakers After Russia Nuclear Space Reports
One of Johnson’s first actions when he took office in the fall was to shepherd a bill through the House that would have provided $14.3 billion to Israel.
But it included steep cuts to the Internal Revenue Service, which Biden opposed.
The ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus blasted Johnson for “surrendering” to pressure for an even larger package which is not offset by cuts.
Biden’s Office of Management and Budget had said the Republican “ploy” would undermine efforts to secure the US border and support Ukraine against Russian aggression, while denying humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
But Johnson countered at a news conference Tuesday that it was “outrageous and shameful” Biden would suggest vetoing support for Israel “in their hour of greatest need.”
House Democratic leaders called the bill a “nakedly obvious and cynical attempt” to undermine the larger package, which ties the Israel cash to $60 billion aid for Ukraine and $20 billion for US border security but is deadlocked in Congress.
“Unfortunately, the standalone legislation introduced by House Republicans over the weekend, at the 11th hour without notice or consultation, is not being offered in good faith,” House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Key Facts
– The House voted 250-180 in favor of the $17.6 billion aid package for Israel, but it was short of the two-thirds majority needed to approve the bill.
– Had this bill passed, the Democratic-controlled Senate WOULD NOT have taken up this bill. Biden vowed to veto it, urging Congress instead to approve the fake Senate border bill that in reality is NOT a border bill at all, but an immigration bill that makes a way for illegal immigration to continue.
– House Democratic leadership urged their caucus to VOTE AGAINST the Israel aid bill Tuesday. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Reps. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) wrote a letter to fellow Democrats.
Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act Votes by Party
204 Republicans voted YES
14 Republicans voted NO
46 Democrats voted YES
166 Democrats voted NO
Source: https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/202438
Plainly one can see that only 46 Democrats voted YES while 166 Democrats voted NO. Yet the lead-off sentence in this articles reads: “The standalone bill was also opposed by 13 Republicans...” When it should read: “The standalone bill was opposed by 166 Democrats...”
But hey, that's politics when you're dealing with left-wing news media. This morning all the left-wing news outlets are blaming the 14 Repubs instead of the 166 Dems.
For those of us here in the US, we see who the Republicans are, and who they support. If they insist on staying on this path, I think they will pay a high price in November when we vote.
@Steve G.,
Hey Steve, it's true 14 Republicans voted no. But, 166 Democrats voted no. So how is it you're blaming Republicans?
You better get ready for lower gas prices, lower food prices, lower interest rates, lower rent, much lower inflation and peace throughout the world because lucky for you Trump will soon be president again and both chambers of congress will be Republican controlled. Oh yeah, your lucky day is on the horizon.
@ThoughtLife.God, First of all, given a notable difference in syntax, I suspect you are not the same person that was previously posting with this handle. Secondly, this bill is just the latest in the saga. It’s the Republicans doing everything they can in order to block aid to Ukraine. I don’t know who will be President come next November. I do know gas prices are already lower, inflation is receding, and Trump is in legal trouble up to his eyeballs. I think your predictions are wishful thinking.