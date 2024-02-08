At the opening of the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum 2024, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, suggested that the post of cyber diplomat will soon be created in Ukraine, a Kyiv Post correspondent reports.

“Now there is a big movement in the world - every country is starting to understand today, and many countries already have cyber diplomats. In our country, I think, such a post will certainly appear soon - a cyber diplomat, because this is a significant direction of the struggle for light in this world,” said Danilov. The Secretary of the National Security Council noted that Ukraine has “survived, which must be protected now” and thanked all those who provide this protection. In addition, Oleksiy Danilov called on the forum participants to cooperate. He noted that each country is starting to build mutually beneficial partnerships and spread digital solutions internationally.

It is worth remembering that last year, Ukraine founded a coordination platform in the field of defense technology in Ukraine, BRAVE1, to assist start-ups with cyber security.

The relevant decision was signed on April 26 by the Ministries of Digital Transformation, Defense, Economy, and Strategic Industries, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the National Security and Defense Council.