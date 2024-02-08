At the opening of the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum 2024, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, suggested that the post of cyber diplomat will soon be created in Ukraine, a Kyiv Post correspondent reports.

“Now there is a big movement in the world - every country is starting to understand today, and many countries already have cyber diplomats. In our country, I think, such a post will certainly appear soon - a cyber diplomat, because this is a significant direction of the struggle for light in this world,” said Danilov. The Secretary of the National Security Council noted that Ukraine has “survived, which must be protected now” and thanked all those who provide this protection. In addition, Oleksiy Danilov called on the forum participants to cooperate. He noted that each country is starting to build mutually beneficial partnerships and spread digital solutions internationally.

Advertisement

It is worth remembering that last year, Ukraine founded a coordination platform in the field of defense technology in Ukraine, BRAVE1, to assist start-ups with cyber security.

The relevant decision was signed on April 26 by the Ministries of Digital Transformation, Defense, Economy, and Strategic Industries, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the National Security and Defense Council.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024 LIVE
5 hours ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
11 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
14 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Xi Tells Putin China, Russia Should Oppose Interference
Next » Russia Bars Boris Nadezhdin, Last ‘Viable’ Anti-Putin Challenger, From Presidential Race