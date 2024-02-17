Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he was ready to take Donald Trump to the frontlines, as fears grow over sustained US aid to Kyiv should the ex-president return to the White House.
Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference he had invited Trump to Ukraine because policy makers should see what real war entailed.
"If Mr Trump will come, I’m ready to go with him to the frontline," said the Ukrainian president.
"I think if we’re in dialogue how to finish the war, we have to demonstrate to people who are decision makers what does it mean the real war, not in Instagram. Real war," said Zelensky in English.
The long-term future of billions of dollars of Western aid for Ukraine is in doubt, with a possible $60-billion package of military aid held up in Washington since last year because of wrangling in Congress.
A possible return by Trump to the White House has also cast a pall over the prospects of sustained US aid for Ukraine.
He has spoken out against President Joe Biden's military support for Ukraine.
During his four-year tenure as president, Trump had also voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At a campaign rally this month, Trump said he would even "encourage" the Russians "to do whatever the hell they want" if a NATO member does not "pay your bills," a reference to defence spending.
Zelensky said in December that a Trump presidency would have a "very strong impact on the course of the war".
Trump has so far dominated opinion polls in the race for the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the 2024 elections, but faces several criminal indictments that put him at risk of imprisonment.
Comments (4)
How can a rapist legally run for president of USA ?
trump is far too much of a coward to go near any front lines of a war! But good to offer as trump will ignore the offer...
We all know putinrump does not go near any dangerous setting that merits a moral response.
putinrump avoided the US military draft 5 times, the last excuse of which was that he had bone spurs on his heels. The rich always find a way to avoid service not personally beneficial. Many including myself have served in our militaries with much worse ailments. putinrump subsequently said his bone spurs heeled themselves. A rare but suspect explanation, given this is the same man who it has been documented as having told +30,500 lies in his 4 year presidential term alone.
putinrump specializes in fraud, sexual assault and in general making American's hate each other. The now leverages his hate spewing MRGA cult in the US House towards legislative inertia. Particularly at a time of a pivotal putin caused EU crisis. According to at least 24 of his former senior appointees in the White House, his presidential skills or ethical aspirations do not go far beyond spreading false narratives or hate (quotes available). I've also posted about his +4000 legal cases even before entering the White House (+2 impeachments and 81 felony charges since). Yet this remains the man the MRGA cult best feels represents their values.
putinrump will be on a golf course, booty call, or fraudulent PAC fundraiser as democracies crash under his cults meddling influence.
We are in unprecedented territory, no former President has been in the legal situation Trump faces. Politics is always unpredictable, it’s a bad idea to try to make definitive predictions. With that in mind, I still think it’s very unlikely Trump will be reelected. I am certain he will never visit the front lines in Ukraine. His strategy has been to avoid all direct contact where he can face harsh criticism, or can be demonstrated to be wrong.