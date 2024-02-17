In an intercepted call published by Ukraine's Military Intelligence ( HUR ), she says, "Oh, goodness. The main thing is, don't go to Ukraine, you know what I'm going to tell you, right?"

Russian military's wife reveals that Russian conscripts are being killed by their own counterparts in training camps before even getting to the Ukraine frontline.

Speaking further, she reveals the story of a man who was deployed to the war in Ukraine but was killed by other Russian trainees in a camp before even reaching the frontline.

"When was the last time you called your mom? Did she mention they brought back a deceased man after he was sent to Ukraine?" the woman asks.

"No, she didn't," the man replies.

"Well, long story short, they sent a man, aged around forty or fifty, who had been to Afghanistan twice, maybe Chechnya, and they sent him to Ukraine. And guess what?

"They brought him back dead. It turns out he didn't even make it to Ukraine. He died during training. He was killed by our guys," the woman reveals.

Continuing, she says that it was not the first case of murder in the training camps because "they [Russian Armed Forces] are taking everyone, including those with criminal records."

"It's already happened before, someone was hanged. Then, damn it, the man was raped, damn it. It's just unbelievable."

"And now, because of this mobilization, damn it, they're taking everyone, including those with criminal records and everything else you can think of," the woman says.

"And as a result, it's a complete farce now. People are dying like flies before they even get to Ukraine," she adds.

Discord over commanders' unrealistic goals and extremely hazardous combat tasks appears to grow among Russian soldiers.

In a number of conversations recently intercepted by HUR, soldiers discuss ways to give up serving and avoid further deployment to the frontline while civilians panic about being conscripted.

For example, a Russian soldier was overheard on a phone call revealing that a portion of Moscow's battalion had defied orders and was currently "idle in the forest, not engaged in combat."

In another instance, Russian soldiers were complaining about not being given leave in almost two years and saying that “soon we'll gather a crowd and head towards Russia.”

Back in December of 2023, Alexander Shpilevoy, mobilized from Voronezh, recorded a video calling for the rotation of military personnel and an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

Three weeks later, it was revealed that he was confined in a penal guards' facility – basically a punishment pit – in the Luhansk region.

Earlier this year, Kyiv Post interviewed Maria* who works as one of Ukrainian intelligence’s professional eavesdroppers and spoke about the shocking things she hears.

Russia regularly dismisses the content of intercepted calls published by Ukraine, saying they are faked, a claim Kyiv Post put to Maria. She said: “Yes, they all are real even though they might seem insane. Sometimes I can’t believe the words I’m hearing myself, but we have what we have.”

Kyiv Post regularly reposts some of the most revealing and shocking intercepted conversations.

You can read some of them by clicking on the links below: