The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) claim to have shot down a fourth Russian fighter aircraft in less than 48 hours. On early Sunday morning, video of aircraft reported to be a Russian Su-34 crashing in the Luhansk region made the rounds of social media.
Ukrainian defenders “brought down” another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber. It happened this morning, according to Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Forces of the AFU, cited by the RBC Ukraine news outlet.
⚡️A 🇷🇺Russian Su-34 bomber was shot down yesterday near the village of Dyakove, Luhansk region. pic.twitter.com/gCaiEntomF— 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) February 18, 2024
Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the video.
“The Muscovites have ‘no losses’ again. Around 6:00 this morning, another Su-34 ‘successfully returned’ to base,” Oleshchuk wrote.
The Air Force clarified that this happened on the eastern front.
Artem Lysohor, the Luhansk region governor, posted a sardonic account of the incident on his Telegram channel.
“Yesterday, the pilot of a Russian fighter jet dropped several guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian defenders,” he wrote.
“And when they fried him, he thought only of himself, directing the damaged plane not into the fields and forests, but to the settlements of the Antratsyt community in the occupied Luhansk region.”
Lysohor added: “Residents of the village of Dyakove saw this Russian fighter jet killing civilians.
“It is reported that he fell on the street where Lyubov Mykolaivna lives.
“The number of victims is currently unknown.”
Ukrainian air defense also destroyed 12 Shahed attack drones and a Kh-59 cruise missile.
Yesterday, Feb. 17, Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three Russian fighter aircraft – two Su-34s and one Su-35 – over Donetsk Oblast.
The Sukhoi Su-34 (NATO reporting name: Fullback) is Russia’s top, front-line fighter bomber.
It’s primary mission as designed is to launch laser-guided bombs or long-range guided missiles in precision strikes at ground targets, however, it also carries advanced radars and can be fitted with modern air-to-air missiles.
Costing around $36 million a copy, the aircraft is one of the Russian military's most expensive.
The AFU General Staff claims to have shot down 335 Russian military aircraft since Feb. 24, 2022.
Comments (7)
DOWN DOWN DOWN, You assholes!
It’s difficult not to speculate that Ukraine has operational F-16s. Whatever the cause of these Russian birds being shot down, well done Ukrainian Forces!
more lies from the press
@basil williams, stupid orc troll.
@Polska🇺🇦💪, Hey Polska, Jack Griffin asked me to send you a message: You are still a shameless idiot.
perfectly stated, John
Good shooting Ukraine. One less tool for the source of most current global evil.
Happy hunting.
Afghanistan events in the 1980s was one reason out of othes leading to the collapse of the Soviet Unionafter 10 years , would these events allow a regime change or transformation globally even outside Russia ...?
Ukraine has an F-16 flying about that shot down all four airplanes.
