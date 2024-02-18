The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) claim to have shot down a fourth Russian fighter aircraft in less than 48 hours. On early Sunday morning, video of aircraft reported to be a Russian Su-34 crashing in the Luhansk region made the rounds of social media.

Ukrainian defenders “brought down” another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber. It happened this morning, according to Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Forces of the AFU, cited by the RBC Ukraine news outlet.

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the video.

“The Muscovites have ‘no losses’ again. Around 6:00 this morning, another Su-34 ‘successfully returned’ to base,” Oleshchuk wrote.

The Air Force clarified that this happened on the eastern front.

Artem Lysohor, the Luhansk region governor, posted a sardonic account of the incident on his Telegram channel.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, the pilot of a Russian fighter jet dropped several guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian defenders,” he wrote.

“And when they fried him, he thought only of himself, directing the damaged plane not into the fields and forests, but to the settlements of the Antratsyt community in the occupied Luhansk region.”

Lysohor added: “Residents of the village of Dyakove saw this Russian fighter jet killing civilians.

“It is reported that he fell on the street where Lyubov Mykolaivna lives.

“The number of victims is currently unknown.”

Ukrainians in Russia: When, How and Why did Largest Ukrainian Diaspora Disappear From View?
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainians in Russia: When, How and Why did Largest Ukrainian Diaspora Disappear From View?

The exact number of ethnic Ukrainians in Russia is not known. But their presence is not only a thorn in the side of the Kremlin, but a potential source of upheaval within the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian air defense also destroyed 12 Shahed attack drones and a Kh-59 cruise missile.

Yesterday, Feb. 17, Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three Russian fighter aircraft – two Su-34s and one Su-35 – over Donetsk Oblast.

The Sukhoi Su-34 (NATO reporting name: Fullback) is Russia’s top, front-line fighter bomber.

It’s primary mission as designed is to launch laser-guided bombs or long-range guided missiles in precision strikes at ground targets, however, it also carries advanced radars and can be fitted with modern air-to-air missiles.

Advertisement

Costing around $36 million a copy, the aircraft is one of the Russian military's most expensive.

The AFU General Staff claims to have shot down 335 Russian military aircraft since Feb. 24, 2022.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-19-2024 LIVE
5 hours ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-19-2024
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Commemorates the Heavenly Hundred – Photos Ukraine
13 hours ago
Ukraine Commemorates the Heavenly Hundred – Photos
By Kyiv Post
Maidan, the Heart of Ukraine’s Capital City and Civil Society in-depth
16 hours ago
Maidan, the Heart of Ukraine’s Capital City and Civil Society
By Andriy Bondar
Sponsored content

Comments (7)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Peter
Peter Guest 7 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

DOWN DOWN DOWN, You assholes!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Mark Rockford
Mark Rockford Guest 10 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It’s difficult not to speculate that Ukraine has operational F-16s. Whatever the cause of these Russian birds being shot down, well done Ukrainian Forces!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
basil williams
basil williams Guest 13 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

more lies from the press

Reply
Polska🇺🇦💪
Polska🇺🇦💪 Guest 13 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@basil williams, stupid orc troll.

Reply
Peter
Peter Guest 7 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Polska🇺🇦💪,

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Jack Griffin's Best Friend Forever
Jack Griffin's Best Friend Forever Guest 1 hour ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Polska🇺🇦💪, Hey Polska, Jack Griffin asked me to send you a message: You are still a shameless idiot.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
paul
paul Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

perfectly stated, John

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Good shooting Ukraine. One less tool for the source of most current global evil.

Happy hunting.

Reply
paul
paul Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@John,

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Wael
Wael Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Afghanistan events in the 1980s was one reason out of othes leading to the collapse of the Soviet Unionafter 10 years , would these events allow a regime change or transformation globally even outside Russia ...?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine has an F-16 flying about that shot down all four airplanes.

Reply
bob
bob Guest 8 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Imokru2,

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Ukrainian World Congress’s Key Messages for 2nd Anniversary of Russia’s All-Out War
Next » Navalny's 'Killers' Refusing to Hand Over Body, Detaining Mourners