The UWC’s global campaign is aimed at supporting Ukraine and its key priorities: the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with more weapons, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.
For example, in response to calls for peace talks with Russia, it is crucial to emphasize that the Kremlin has no intention of ending its aggression and that its expansionist plans go beyond Ukraine.
“Any compromises with the Russian Federation and attempts to appease the aggressor will only contribute to the further spread of aggression in the world, the proliferation of instability, and the increasing outbreaks of new military conflicts. Instead of the rule of law, Moscow seeks to impose the rule of power on the world, so other authoritarian regimes will perceive any ‘reconciliation’ of the democratic world with Russia as a sign of weakness and vulnerability of democracies.”
In countries where mass gatherings are prohibited or holding them is unsafe, the UWC suggests organizing flash mobs in Ukrainian cultural centers, churches, and Ukrainian Saturday and Sunday schools, as well as promoting pro-Ukrainian ideas on social media.
The UWC also calls on Ukrainian communities and organizations worldwide to register their peaceful rallies and events on Feb. 24, 2024, on the special page of the global advocacy campaign StandWithUkraine by UWC.
The UWC also prepared a template letter of appeal to governments that Ukrainian communities and organizations worldwide can use as part of the global advocacy campaign. You can download a sample letter of appeal at the following link.
See UWC’s key talking points and comprehensive “questions and answers” here.
Comments ( 1)
In the USA, there are multibillionaires while there are homeless people due to some reasons ( It might be flaws in the system or these people are addicted to ...)
Is inequality in wealth distribution in USA a sign of real democracy...
While Russia also has wealth inequality distribution , USA is by no ways perfect and idealistic ...
The Western world prints money worth billions of dollars and Euros to help Ukraine weaken Russia for several reasons ...
1. Selling weapons , testing them and upgrading their stocks ...
2. Benefit from Russian natural resources like oil , gas and Gold and divide them with the Chinese regime ...They can force Russia to sell at lower prices with sanctions and pay higher interest on their debt ...
3 . Contain the Chinese rise and expansion ..
4 . Reducing the wealth of the Russian state , many Russian scientists would leave Russia to benefit those western countries and get better wages there ...
5. Have more power and influence globally ...
It is right and better to see more equitable resource distribution , more freedom and wider rule of international laws .
But please remember that no country is idealistic and some secret agreements take place behind the scenes ...
What about the west selling older weapons to Ukraine sometimes and making billions of dollars from military equipment sales and manufacturing ...Many oil companies have made more profits in 2022 and 2023...
You are talking about democracy and the rule of law globally , why were hundreds of thousands killed in the Syrian civil war without any country ending the war as soon as possible...
Western banks and corporations in Europe and North America take the discounted oil of Venezuela , Iran and Syria and so was Iraq ...
The capitalist elites do make billions out of wars and please do not get me wrong ...Autocrats should leave the world but remember that those capitalists and large corporations do have their own interests aside and their lobbying power including oil companies and arm manufacturing corporations ...They secretly have hidden agendas and secret agreements with those sanctioned regimes ...A neocolonism ( hidden economic and political large influence on many developing world countries... )
