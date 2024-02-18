The UWC’s global campaign is aimed at supporting Ukraine and its key priorities: the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with more weapons, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

For example, in response to calls for peace talks with Russia, it is crucial to emphasize that the Kremlin has no intention of ending its aggression and that its expansionist plans go beyond Ukraine.

“Any compromises with the Russian Federation and attempts to appease the aggressor will only contribute to the further spread of aggression in the world, the proliferation of instability, and the increasing outbreaks of new military conflicts. Instead of the rule of law, Moscow seeks to impose the rule of power on the world, so other authoritarian regimes will perceive any ‘reconciliation’ of the democratic world with Russia as a sign of weakness and vulnerability of democracies.”

In countries where mass gatherings are prohibited or holding them is unsafe, the UWC suggests organizing flash mobs in Ukrainian cultural centers, churches, and Ukrainian Saturday and Sunday schools, as well as promoting pro-Ukrainian ideas on social media.

The UWC also calls on Ukrainian communities and organizations worldwide to register their peaceful rallies and events on Feb. 24, 2024, on the special page of the global advocacy campaign StandWithUkraine by UWC.

The UWC also prepared a template letter of appeal to governments that Ukrainian communities and organizations worldwide can use as part of the global advocacy campaign. You can download a sample letter of appeal at the following link.

See UWC’s key talking points and comprehensive “questions and answers” here.