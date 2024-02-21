Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have downed another Russian Su-34 fighter bomber, marking the seventh Russian plane recently shot down.

“This time, the pilot of the Su-35 was fortunate – he managed to maneuver and evade risks. However, the crew of the Su-34 now joins our column of ‘eternal flight brothers,’ Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported in a Telegram message

“I have solid results from objective control, so there is no room for doubt!” he said.

The Air Force hasn’t released the precise location of this most recent Russian fighter-bomber shootdown nor details of the engagement, including the tactics or weapons involved.

In a comment to the Kyiv Post, Yury Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that the plane was downed “in the eastern direction.”

The Sukhoi Su-34 (NATO reporting name: Fullback) is Russia’s top frontline fighter bomber, designed primarily for launching laser-guided bombs or long-range guided missiles in precision strikes on ground targets.

The Su-34 is equipped with a radar that enables it to employ modern Russian air-to-air missiles.

With a price tag of around $36 million each, the Su-34 stands as one of the Russian military’s most expensive aircraft.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, from Feb. 24, 2022, to Feb. 21, 2024, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 338 aircraft and 325 helicopters belonging to the Russians.

In a significant series of blows against Russian forces’ aircraft, the Ukrainian Air Force brought down two more fighter-bombers, a Su-34 and a Su-35, on Monday morning.

Confirming Monday’s engagement successes, Oleshchuk said: “The eastern direction. Another two down – a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter! This is our land and our sky! Thank you all for your hard work! To be continued!”

The planes had earlier targeted Ukrainian troop positions with guided bombs.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Feb. 18, a video circulated on social media showing an aircraft, reported to be a Russian Su-34, crashing in the Luhansk region. Oleshchuk confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had “brought down” another Russian Su-34 fighter bomber.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three Russian fighter aircraft—two Su-34s and one Su-35—over the Donetsk Region.

In his Telegram post on Wednesday morning, Oleshchuk added:

“We will eat the Russian bear in small pieces. Together – to victory!”

“P.S. Rumor has it that I have been in a bad mood lately. I have no right to this! With such combat work, [I am] simply wonderful.”