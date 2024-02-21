Ukraine’s Operational and Strategic Command Pivden (South) on Wednesday, Feb. 21, denied statements made by Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, that Moscow’s forces had captured the areas around Krynky, a crucial bridgehead situated on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian troops established positions around the tiny east bank village in 2023, crossing into the Moscow-controlled side of the river in what was touted as a major success.

“We officially inform that this information is not true,” the command of the Ukrainian army on the southern front said on social media.

“The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to hold their positions [in Krynky].”

Footage on social media, the mocking soundtrack of which was “Yakety Sax,” showed two Russian soldiers raising a flag on the edge of the town before hastily retreating to their defensive positions. Ukraine said that the assault by Russian forces, was repelled after they suffered substantial losses.

Advertisement

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin Tuesday that Krynky had been “cleared” of Ukrainian forces.

The Dnipro River delineates the front line along the southern region of the war. Krynky is a tiny hamlet that lies in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

The southern and eastern fronts in Ukraine have witnessed minimal movement in recent months, as Russia's prolonged offensive enters its third year.