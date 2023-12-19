Latest

Russian Combat Units Suffer Brutal Losses in Dnipro Bridgehead Battles
Drones
Jan. 17, 15:32
Ninety days into the daring, some said foolhardy amphibious operation across one of Europe’s major waterways, Ukrainian Marines are still there.
By Stefan Korshak
‘Buzzing Like a Bee Hive’– War in Ukraine Update for Jan 16
War in Ukraine
Jan. 16, 04:25
Partisans continue wins in and around Crimea; Russian air strikes target civilians along Dnipro; SBU practices nuclear-plant maneuvers; AFU drone activity on the rise
By John Moretti
Top Kremlin Milblogger Confirms Russian Failure, Frustration Over Ukraine’s Dnipro River Bridgehead
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 16:31
Ukrainian drone swarms and tough infantry defending strategic Krynky village are now topics of open complaint by their opponents. Clumsy Russian army decision-making is a big problem, they say.
By Stefan Korshak
‘Girls Represent a Huge Reserve for Russia’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 19
War in Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
AFU reports bullet shortages on the fronts; More Zelensky-Zaluzhny controversies; Russian troops creep forward in Krynky and near Donetsk; Putin says “girls” are good pilots, but needed in other jobs
By John Moretti
Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Marine Bridgehead, Kyiv Forces Retaliate With Grenade-Toting Drones
Drones
Nov. 29, 2023
It’s legacy military tech vs. new reality with Russian Air Force jets dropping 250 kg glide bombs and Ukrainian volunteers fighting back with Chinese hobby drones rigged to carry explosives.
By Stefan Korshak
Russian Troops Plead for Rotation After Losing 3 Companies from Ukrainian Bridgeheads
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
The pleading from the Russian troops corroborates Ukrainian success in establishing bridgeheads south of Kherson and reveals a significant morale issue within the Russian ranks.
By Leo Chiu
EXPLAINED: Ukraine’s Bridgehead on the Dnipro, the Military Nuts and Bolts
War in Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
If the bridgehead were to expand, it could become a legitimate launch platform for a major offensive that would put Russian bases in Crimea into the range of systematic precision-guided munitions.
By Stefan Korshak
‘A Known Hybrid Warfare Tactic’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 21
War in Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
US Defense Secretary makes surprise visit to Kyiv; Kremlin stages migrant crisis on Finnish border, ISW says; Russian gains noted near Avdiivka and Kreminna; AFU marches forward on left bank.
By John Moretti
Ukraine Marines Dug in on Dnipro Left Bank Slugging It Out Against Russian Artillery, Air Strikes
War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
The Ukrainian forces say the strategy right now is not so much to gain ground as to dig in well and hurt the Russian military with long-range strikes.
By Stefan Korshak
‘Expect Surprises’ – Ukraine Outlines AFU’s Key Winter Objective
War in Ukraine
Nov. 19, 2023
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian army also said on Sunday that it has pushed Russian forces back "three to eight kilometres" from the banks of Dnipro river.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Announces Success on Dnipro River, ‘Pushes Russia Inland’
War in Ukraine
Nov. 19, 2023
Natalia Humeniuk estimated Russia's forces in the area still number several tens of thousands, but could no longer fire mortars on nearby settlements.
By Kyiv Post
Military Intel Sees Potential Russian Regrouping as AFU Consolidates on Dnipro Left Bank
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2023
As Ukraine establishes left bank bridgeheads, Russian forces may now reorganize and shift plans, relying more on multi-echelon defense systems they’ve built.
By Kyiv Post
Kremlin Media Gaffe ‘May Have Been Deliberate Release,’ But Will ‘Likely Fail’
War in Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
Analysts have suggested two options – a genuine mistake that reflects actual thinking, or an information operation with little chance of success.
By Kyiv Post
Kremlin Stays Mum About Ukraine’s Army on East Bank of Dnipro River – Key Counteroffensive Goal
Counteroffensive
Nov. 13, 2023
While the Kremlin has not commented on the Ukrainian army's crossing of the Dnipro River, a key goal of its counteroffensive, Russian milbloggers have been bemoaning it for a month.
By Jeremy Dirac
Ukrainian Marines Still Holding Dnipro Bridgehead, Special Ops Busy
War in Ukraine
Nov. 10, 2023
Mutual air strikes, mortar, artillery exchanges and road ambushes, but little progress in Kremlin efforts to wipe out a pair of strategic Dnipro River bridgeheads carved out by Kyiv’s Marines.
By Stefan Korshak
‘In 1992 This Country Made a Promise to Ukraine’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 9 (Europe Edition)
War in Ukraine
Nov. 9, 2023
Russian missile hits civilian ship; US Republican hopefuls sound off on Ukraine; Moscow’s forces claim to be within 400 meters of Avdiivka; AFU stands its ground by banks of the Dnipro River
By John Moretti