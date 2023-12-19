Latest
Drones
Jan. 17, 15:32
Ninety days into the daring, some said foolhardy amphibious operation across one of Europe’s major waterways, Ukrainian Marines are still there.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 16, 04:25
Partisans continue wins in and around Crimea; Russian air strikes target civilians along Dnipro; SBU practices nuclear-plant maneuvers; AFU drone activity on the rise
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 16:31
Ukrainian drone swarms and tough infantry defending strategic Krynky village are now topics of open complaint by their opponents. Clumsy Russian army decision-making is a big problem, they say.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
AFU reports bullet shortages on the fronts; More Zelensky-Zaluzhny controversies; Russian troops creep forward in Krynky and near Donetsk; Putin says “girls” are good pilots, but needed in other jobs
Drones
Nov. 29, 2023
Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Marine Bridgehead, Kyiv Forces Retaliate With Grenade-Toting Drones
It’s legacy military tech vs. new reality with Russian Air Force jets dropping 250 kg glide bombs and Ukrainian volunteers fighting back with Chinese hobby drones rigged to carry explosives.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
The pleading from the Russian troops corroborates Ukrainian success in establishing bridgeheads south of Kherson and reveals a significant morale issue within the Russian ranks.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
If the bridgehead were to expand, it could become a legitimate launch platform for a major offensive that would put Russian bases in Crimea into the range of systematic precision-guided munitions.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
US Defense Secretary makes surprise visit to Kyiv; Kremlin stages migrant crisis on Finnish border, ISW says; Russian gains noted near Avdiivka and Kreminna; AFU marches forward on left bank.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
The Ukrainian forces say the strategy right now is not so much to gain ground as to dig in well and hurt the Russian military with long-range strikes.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 19, 2023
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian army also said on Sunday that it has pushed Russian forces back "three to eight kilometres" from the banks of Dnipro river.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 19, 2023
Natalia Humeniuk estimated Russia's forces in the area still number several tens of thousands, but could no longer fire mortars on nearby settlements.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2023
As Ukraine establishes left bank bridgeheads, Russian forces may now reorganize and shift plans, relying more on multi-echelon defense systems they’ve built.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
Analysts have suggested two options – a genuine mistake that reflects actual thinking, or an information operation with little chance of success.
Counteroffensive
Nov. 13, 2023
While the Kremlin has not commented on the Ukrainian army's crossing of the Dnipro River, a key goal of its counteroffensive, Russian milbloggers have been bemoaning it for a month.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 10, 2023
Mutual air strikes, mortar, artillery exchanges and road ambushes, but little progress in Kremlin efforts to wipe out a pair of strategic Dnipro River bridgeheads carved out by Kyiv’s Marines.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 9, 2023
‘In 1992 This Country Made a Promise to Ukraine’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Nov 9 (Europe Edition)
Russian missile hits civilian ship; US Republican hopefuls sound off on Ukraine; Moscow’s forces claim to be within 400 meters of Avdiivka; AFU stands its ground by banks of the Dnipro River