Ukrainian Children that Russians abducted from the occupied territories are being forced into re-education summer camps in Belarus with the blessings of the country’s unelected leader, a new investigation by Radio Liberty finds.
Since October 2023, the Russians have taken at least 2,442 children illegally abducted from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Belarus, as reported by the Humanities Research Laboratory of the Yale School of Public Health last November.
Radio Liberty journalists have now reportedly established that 13 summer camps are operating in Belarus, where most of the children brought there were abducted from occupied Mariupol and Lysychansk. In these camps, Ukrainian youth are being indoctrinated with ideas that “correspond to the political interests of Russia and Belarus.”
The investigators also say that the Belarusian branch of UNICEF was involved in the organization of the so-called children’s holiday, where pro-Russian narratives were spread, in 2022.
Several organizations are involved in the removal of children:
- Charitable fund of the Belarusian Paralympian and “motivational speaker” Oleksiy Talai,
- The Belarusian Red Cross Society, with internationally suspended membership
The Radio Liberty journalists report that the head of Belarus’s Red Cross Society, Dmytro Shevtsov, “did not hide either his visits to the occupied territories or his support for Russia’s military aggression.”
“In December, the International Federation of Red Cross Societies suspended funding and membership of the Belarusian Red Cross. However, the organization continues to work under the leadership of Shevtsov, just like the Talay Foundation, which was sanctioned only by Ukraine,” the journalists reported.
Russia and Belarus to Develop Shared ‘Extremists’ Register
The unrecognized president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, personally supports the work of the camps.
Investigators say that Lukashenko “exalts himself as the savior of children whose childhoods were stolen by unnamed ‘adults,’” while he calls Belarus, where he usurped power, “a country of stability and peace.”
Excursions in the summer camps are conducted for Ukrainian children to be exposed to the main symbols of pro-Soviet propaganda. There are meetings with Belarusian security forces, who demonstrated state police riot batons and ammunition, which were used during the dispersal of protesters in 2020-2021 when the presidential elections were held in Belarus.
In addition, children were allowed to take pictures with a riot baton and military firearms.
"Soviet and pro-Russian military themes” are prominent at the events. Meetings are conducted “with the Belarusian police and Belarusian military have simply become integral attributes of the so-called [vacation/holiday for] children in summer camps in Belarus, where children from Ukraine end up in one way or another,” the journalists note.
Given that the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to camps in Belarus is fully supported by Lukashenko, it remains an open question why the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague did not issue an arrest warrant for the unrecognized president, as was done for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments ( 1)
Bizarre universe that they dwell in, I'm sure the MRGA trolls will shortly chime in saying only their deity 'putinrump' has a genius plan to save children....in 24 hours no less. However it must remain a secret this year.
'Putinrump' will say something familiar like: “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” Of course what he's meaning is 'accept what I say with childlike innocence and then join my cult'. 10% tithe required. Offer void in NY.
Meanwhile putinrump's MRGA minions stall the US aid that would actually save these children.
They will say it's wrong for Americans to prevent Ukraine's children's suffering at present because putinrump said they need to build a wall in the USA first. Size, composition, location not important as long as it's built and his cronies get a kickback.
But then putintrump changes his mind and tells them 'don't build a wall' unless he gets elected first and they be like...'makes sense'.
MRGA then say something like 'we can't help until we build the wall that we decided we should not build after all".
They will declare they only do "Gods" work. Which turns out to be do nothing.