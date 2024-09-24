A Belarusian Yak-130 fighter jet [NATO reporting name "Mitten"] likely breached Ukrainian airspace from Belarus on Monday, Sept. 24, sparking an air alert in northern Ukraine. The incursion was reported by Ukraine’s Air Force and confirmed by monitoring channels.

At 2:28 p.m. local time, Ukrainian authorities detected an aerial object crossing into Ukrainian territory, near the border of the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

The Air Force said that the target was "not a high-speed one" and had entered from Belarusian airspace, heading south.

Belarusian monitoring channel Belaruski Gayun also reported the incident, specifying that the aircraft crossed the Belarus-Ukraine border around the same time.

The channel identified the aircraft as a Yak-130, a combat training plane used by the Belarusian Air Force, though this information is still being verified.

The Yak-130 incident follows another recent airspace violation. Last Friday, Sept. 19, a Belarusian Il-76TD military transport aircraft was observed flying over Ukrainian territory.

The aircraft reportedly took off from Minsk, crossed into Ukraine from Russia’s Bryansk region, and was tracked via the Flightradar24 website.

On Aug. 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused Ukraine of violating Belarusian airspace with drones. In response, Minsk placed its Air Force and air defense systems on high alert.

