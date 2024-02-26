President Volodymy Zelensky said at a press conference yesterday that any narrative questioning his legitimacy as a result of Ukraine's postponing elections is clearly part of Russia's informational campaign against Ukraine.

Ukraine's planned presidential election in May has been called off due to the state of martial law and constant attacks from Russia, according to Kyiv.

Zelensky said that neither Western allies nor Ukrainian politicians doubted his legitimacy during wartime.

"All G7 intelligence agencies have the evidence. It's clear to everyone that this is a Russian program. Everyone is against it," Zelensky said.

Moreover, the President highlighted that individuals within Ukraine perpetuating this narrative have been identified, suggesting that their stance could be deemed treasonous. He refrained from disclosing names.

“I treat this as a treasonous position towards Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He mentioned that Ukrainian intelligence has found out how much money the Kremlin spends on spreading disinformation. Some American journalists have seen the documents detailing this funding, he said.

“The amount of money allocated to certain institutions to raise this topic is indicated in the documents,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said Sunday that his country's victory "depends" on support from the West and expressed hope the United States would approve a critical package of military aid.

He appealed to the West to boost Ukraine's war effort at a forum marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.