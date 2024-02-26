President Volodymy Zelensky said at a press conference yesterday that any narrative questioning his legitimacy as a result of Ukraine's postponing elections is clearly part of Russia's informational campaign against Ukraine. 

Ukraine's planned presidential election in May has been called off due to the state of martial law and constant attacks from Russia, according to Kyiv.

Zelensky said that neither Western allies nor Ukrainian politicians doubted his legitimacy during wartime.

"All G7 intelligence agencies have the evidence. It's clear to everyone that this is a Russian program. Everyone is against it," Zelensky said.

Moreover, the President highlighted that individuals within Ukraine perpetuating this narrative have been identified, suggesting that their stance could be deemed treasonous. He refrained from disclosing names.

Advertisement

“I treat this as a treasonous position towards Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He mentioned that Ukrainian intelligence has found out how much money the Kremlin spends on spreading disinformation. Some American journalists have seen the documents detailing this funding, he said.

“The amount of money allocated to certain institutions to raise this topic is indicated in the documents,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said Sunday that his country's victory "depends" on support from the West and expressed hope the United States would approve a critical package of military aid.

He appealed to the West to boost Ukraine's war effort at a forum marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Germany Officially Changes their Name for Ukrainian Capital Two Years Into the War
Other Topics of Interest

Germany Officially Changes their Name for Ukrainian Capital Two Years Into the War

The move followed a campaign by the Ukraine, which lobbied for the use of transliterations closer to the Ukrainian spelling ‘Київ’ as a matter of emancipation from the former Russian rulers.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Maryna Shashkova
Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian journalist. Senior Corespondent at Kyiv Post. I have been working as a journalist for almost 10 years. I write about Ukrainian politics and social issues.
RELATED ARTICLES
Exhibition ‘M86: Chronicle of Mariupol Defense’ Marks Second Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion Azov
6 hours ago
Exhibition ‘M86: Chronicle of Mariupol Defense’ Marks Second Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion
By Kyiv Post
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Worked With SBU to Root Out Russian Spies EXCLUSIVE SBU
6 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Worked With SBU to Root Out Russian Spies
By Jason Jay Smart
How the CIA Supports Ukraine – and Vice Versa War in Ukraine
7 hours ago
How the CIA Supports Ukraine – and Vice Versa
By Steve Brown
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
David Steel
David Steel Guest 11 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Artificial Intelligence is the West's greatest weapon to win this war.

Russian disinformation, propaganda and election interference relies on scores of people using VPN's, SIM cards, disposable accounts and identities to multiply their influence online worldwide.

AI can neutralise their effect at lightning speed, for example posting counter arguments automatically and pinpointing crossposting, tracing IP's, building profiles and in many other ways.

The mobilisation has left Russia with a lack of science and tech people who left the country to avoid conscription and no foreign experts wish to live under Putin's harsh regime. Russia cannot source the latest chips due to the sanctions and can only hope to steal western software available online.

They are years away from developing their own AI platform.

AI provides options. We can leak some tasty software with hidden vulnerabilites for Russian hackers to find and try to use, or we could direct military grade AI to predict movements on the battlefield and anticipate Russian attacks and provide Ukrainian commanders with these tools, which are still in development but badly in need of real world testing.

We can provide AI utility to Ukraine for FREE, it is powerful enough to keep Russia down for a generation by countering their online activity and military plans.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous What Does NATO Entry Mean For Sweden?
Next » Germany Officially Changes their Name for Ukrainian Capital Two Years Into the War