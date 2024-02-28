Ruslan Stefanchuk, the head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, wrote on his Facebook page that the speakers of 23 parliaments, along with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, have written an open letter to the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

They are urging him to submit the draft law that will provide Ukraine with $60.06 billion in military aid to continue its fight against Russian aggression.

Stefanchuk, who initiated the letter, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for “their quick and widespread support.”

“In this open letter we, the heads of the parliaments, ask our American colleague to submit to the US House of Representatives the bill HR 815 on international aid, passed by the US Senate on Feb. 13, 2024, which provides for an allocation of $60.06 billion for assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

According to the procedures of the US House of Representatives, Speaker Johnson has the power to bring the draft law forward for consideration, Stefanchuk added.

“We believe that thanks to your personal leadership, the Congress will demonstrate historic bipartisan unity in support of the collective efforts to assist Ukraine therefore we ask you to take the next step towards adopting a historic decision on HR 815 that will secure US assistance to foreign countries and provide Ukraine with the necessary funds to continue its fight,” the letter said.

The document was signed by speakers of the parliaments, including Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and others.

According to the letter, “the countries [who have signed] are committed to further increasing their support to Ukraine and its Defense Forces, seeing it as a considerable investment to our individual and collective security.

"The axis of evil must be defeated, and all perpetrators brought to justice. This will serve as a significant deterrent to further conflict and will return a sense of control and security to our people," - said the heads of parliaments.

Currently the letter remains open so that other parliamentary speakers can add their signatures should they wish to.

The letter is reproduced below.