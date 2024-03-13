Ukrainian intelligence services (SBU) hit three of Russia’s top five largest oil refineries with drones in overnight attacks March 12-13, a Kyiv Post source confirmed.

The oil refineries were in Ryazan, Kstovo (in the Nizhny Novgorod region), and Kirishi (in the Leningrad region).

“We are systematically implementing a well-calculated strategy to reduce the economic potential of Russia. Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of oil money and fuel that Russia directs directly to the war and the killing of our citizens,” the source said.

According to accounts on social media, allegedly locals saw three drones attack the Ryazan refinery. The fire at the Ryazan oil refinery was reportedly 100 square meters.

Not long after the attack on the Ryazan oil refinery, several videos surfaced on social media. According to one Telegram post, there was a failed attempt to shoot down a drone with small arms.