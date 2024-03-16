"We urge everyone who has not yet managed to leave the region to immediately go to shelters! You don't have to become a human shield for Putin's security forces. Take care of yourself and your loved ones."

"Today, at 17:00, a massive strike will be carried out on military facilities and positions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Belgorod," stated three groups mainly composed of Russian citizens – the Freedom of Russia Legion ( LSR ), the Russian Volunteer Corps ( RDK ), and the Siberian Battalion – in a joint statement.

Russian volunteer forces fighting alongside Kyiv on Saturday, March 16, urged civilians in Belgorod to proceed to the shelters, warning of impending large-scale attacks on military targets within the city.

At the same time, shortly following this announcement, local Telegram channels started posting videos with the alleged strikes.

"A missile danger siren has been activated in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. If you are at home, do not approach the windows. Take shelter in rooms without windows with solid walls (corridor, bathroom, toilet, pantry). If you are outdoors, go down to a shelter or other safe place," wrote Belgorod governor Gladkov.

Bombardments killed two people and set an oil facility ablaze in Russia on Saturday, March 16, officials said, on the second day of elections guaranteed to cement President Vladimir Putin's hardline rule.

Presidential polls opened this week, but voting has been marred by an uptick in fatal Ukrainian aerial attacks and a series of incursions into Russian territory by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups.

Fresh bombardments prompted authorities to close schools and shopping centres in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, undermining the Kremlin's efforts to isolate Russians from the war with its neighbour -- particularly during the highly touted elections.

This weeks’ cross-border fighting in western Russia between Kremlin military forces and anti-Putin Russian citizens has spread rumors and made claims across multiple sources and outlets.

Here are the five key things you should know to be the most well-informed you can be for now.

What’s confirmed