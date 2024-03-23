The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported the alleged involvement of citizens from Tajikistan in the attack, with photos of the purported suspects circulating on social media.

The Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISIS–K) a regional branch of the Islamic State terrorist group active in South-Central Asia, has claimed responsibility for the attack which the US State Department considered likely to be true, according to a report on the BBC "verify" service.

"The terrorists planned to cross the border and had contacts on the Ukrainian side," the message read.

TASS quoted the Federal Security Service (FSB) as stating that 11 individuals had been detained, including four terrorists involved in the attack. The suspects were allegedly attempting to flee toward the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has announced that the death toll from the terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall has risen to115 people, including three children as reported by the Russian state publication TASS.

Russian media indicated that two suspects were reportedly apprehended in the Bryansk region, while a vehicle with possible attackers was stopped near the Belarus-Ukraine border. Unconfirmed reports suggested that six individuals were in the vehicle, with four managing to escape.

Russian security forces reportedly distributed guidance based on photos of potential suspects, including:

Shohinjonn Safolzoda, 21 years old

Rustam Nazarov, 29 years old

Rivozhidin Ismonov, 51 years old

Makhmadrasul Nasridinov, 37 years old

These individuals were reportedly registered as residents of the Yaroslavl, Ivanovo, and Samara regions of Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan responded to the allegations, stating that they had not received any official information from Moscow.

"We emphasize that the Tajik side did not receive confirmation from the official authorities of Russia about the currently circulating fake information about the involvement of citizens of Tajikistan," the ministry stated.

Russia's Investigative Committee had initially reported over 60 deaths, updating an earlier toll of 40, according to Russian news agencies.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko revealed that 115 people were hospitalized, including five children, with one child in serious condition. Of the 110 adult patients, 60 were reported to be in a serious condition.

Ukraine's presidency and Foeign Ministry denied any involvement in the attack, with its military intelligence labeling the incident a Russian "provocation" and alleging that Moscow's special services were likely involved.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, a pro-Ukrainian militia known for attacks on Russia's border regions, also disavowed any role in the attack or any contact with the terrorists.

Earlier in the month, the US embassy in Russia had alerted about potential "extremist" plans to target "large gatherings in Moscow," including concerts.

The White House confirmed that the US had informed Russian authorities in March about a "planned terrorist attack" targeting "large gatherings" in Moscow, as stated by the US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.