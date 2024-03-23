The Investigative Committee of Russia has announced that the death toll from the terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall has risen to115 people, including three children as reported by the Russian state publication TASS.
TASS quoted the Federal Security Service (FSB) as stating that 11 individuals had been detained, including four terrorists involved in the attack. The suspects were allegedly attempting to flee toward the Russian-Ukrainian border.
"The terrorists planned to cross the border and had contacts on the Ukrainian side," the message read.
The Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISIS–K) a regional branch of the Islamic State terrorist group active in South-Central Asia, has claimed responsibility for the attack which the US State Department considered likely to be true, according to a report on the BBC "verify" service.
The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported the alleged involvement of citizens from Tajikistan in the attack, with photos of the purported suspects circulating on social media.
Russian media indicated that two suspects were reportedly apprehended in the Bryansk region, while a vehicle with possible attackers was stopped near the Belarus-Ukraine border. Unconfirmed reports suggested that six individuals were in the vehicle, with four managing to escape.
Russian security forces reportedly distributed guidance based on photos of potential suspects, including:
- Shohinjonn Safolzoda, 21 years old
- Rustam Nazarov, 29 years old
- Rivozhidin Ismonov, 51 years old
- Makhmadrasul Nasridinov, 37 years old
These individuals were reportedly registered as residents of the Yaroslavl, Ivanovo, and Samara regions of Russia.
China Waits
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan responded to the allegations, stating that they had not received any official information from Moscow.
"We emphasize that the Tajik side did not receive confirmation from the official authorities of Russia about the currently circulating fake information about the involvement of citizens of Tajikistan," the ministry stated.
Russia's Investigative Committee had initially reported over 60 deaths, updating an earlier toll of 40, according to Russian news agencies.
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko revealed that 115 people were hospitalized, including five children, with one child in serious condition. Of the 110 adult patients, 60 were reported to be in a serious condition.
Ukraine's presidency and Foeign Ministry denied any involvement in the attack, with its military intelligence labeling the incident a Russian "provocation" and alleging that Moscow's special services were likely involved.
The Freedom of Russia Legion, a pro-Ukrainian militia known for attacks on Russia's border regions, also disavowed any role in the attack or any contact with the terrorists.
Earlier in the month, the US embassy in Russia had alerted about potential "extremist" plans to target "large gatherings in Moscow," including concerts.
The White House confirmed that the US had informed Russian authorities in March about a "planned terrorist attack" targeting "large gatherings" in Moscow, as stated by the US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.
We know that this was all coordinated by Putin’s FSB, in order to provide an excuse for a mass mobilization. Whatever troops Russia assembles must be liquidated immediately if they criss into Ukraine. It’s time for Putin’s for es to be driven out of Ukraine for good.
OK, so we have Muslim terrorists attacking Russians. Be sure to let me know when I should be crying for them.
Its almost a certainty Putin will blame Ukraine for inspiring the attack, he won't concern himself with evidence.
It fits his narrative perfectly that he needs another mobilisation.
According to Dmitry Medvedev, “all those involved must be tracked down and killed without mercy “.
I’m actually still waiting for those involved in the Mariupol theatre bombing to be tracked down. Over a 1000 people were sheltering there, women, children and elderly.
It seems that Russians don’t condemn the killing of civilians, as long as you call it a ‘special military operation’. Maybe ISK should call their attack a SMO, so that ordinary Russians can understand why this bloodshed was necessary.