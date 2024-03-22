As Moscow music fans gathered for a concert by the popular Russian band Picnic at the 6,000-seater Crocus City Mall concert hall, sometime after 8:00 p.m. local time up to five bearded men wearing paramilitary clothing, carrying what appeared to be assault rifles and back packs entered the lobby to the hall.

Multiple videos were soon being posted on Russian mainstream media and Telegram channels that showed the men moving through the lobby area, constantly firing, changing magazines, reloading, and continuing to shoot anyone they saw at point-blank range. They then made their way into the concert hall entrance, shortly after which at least two explosions were heard.

It took some time for those sitting in the auditorium to realize what was happening as the gunman began to open fire on audience members in the lower floor of the theater. Other video footage, which Kyiv Post has not yet been able to verify showed what looked like bodies lying motionless in pools of blood in the lobby and in the entrance to the hall.

Advertisement

More video footage from CCTV cameras and other sources outside of the mall showed the building was ablaze, with flames leaping into the sky, and plumes of black smoke rising above the venue.