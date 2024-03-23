In the Samara region of Russia, a series of “several drone attacks” targeted local oil refineries, as reported by Governor Dmitriy Azarov via Telegram. One of these strikes resulted in a fire at the Kuibyshev refinery, Azarov said, highlighting there were no casualties. The Kuibyshev refinery, operated by Russian oil giant Rosneft, stands as one of Samara's largest, boasting an annual production capacity of seven million tonnes, as per its official website.

Azarov also wrote that another drone attack, this time on the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the region, was repelled without causing damage to the facility's technological equipment.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry released a statement detailing the destruction of "12 Ukrainian drones" during overnight operations. These strikes targeted regions bordering Ukraine, including Bryansk (5 UAVs), Belgorod (5 UAVs), and Voronezh (one UAV), alongside one UAV downed in Saratov. In Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov took to Telegram to report the impact of drone attacks on two districts. "It's shaping up to be a difficult morning," he said. According to him, two people died and seven more were injured in Belgorod and the region. "There was various damage in 69 apartments of 14 apartment buildings, in four private residential households and three economic entities," the governor wrote.

Russian media reports reveal the aftermath of drone strikes in Belgorod, with the "Mont Blanc" business center among the damaged high-rise buildings. Furthermore, UAVs targeted the Oskol electrometallurgical plant, leading to loud explosions and harrowing scenes captured by residents on video.