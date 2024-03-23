In the Samara region of Russia, a series of “several drone attacks” targeted local oil refineries, as reported by Governor Dmitriy Azarov via Telegram.
One of these strikes resulted in a fire at the Kuibyshev refinery, Azarov said, highlighting there were no casualties. The Kuibyshev refinery, operated by Russian oil giant Rosneft, stands as one of Samara's largest, boasting an annual production capacity of seven million tonnes, as per its official website.
Azarov also wrote that another drone attack, this time on the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the region, was repelled without causing damage to the facility's technological equipment.
Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry released a statement detailing the destruction of “12 Ukrainian drones” during overnight operations. These strikes targeted regions bordering Ukraine, including Bryansk (5 UAVs), Belgorod (5 UAVs), and Voronezh (one UAV), alongside one UAV downed in Saratov.
In Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov took to Telegram to report the impact of drone attacks on two districts.
“It's shaping up to be a difficult morning,” he said.
According to him, two people died and seven more were injured in Belgorod and the region.
“There was various damage in 69 apartments of 14 apartment buildings, in four private residential households and three economic entities,” the governor wrote.
Russian media reports reveal the aftermath of drone strikes in Belgorod, with the “Mont Blanc” business center among the damaged high-rise buildings.
China Waits
Furthermore, UAVs targeted the Oskol electrometallurgical plant, leading to loud explosions and harrowing scenes captured by residents on video.
Despite the intensity of the attacks, the company's press service confirmed no casualties or significant damage at the plant, which serves as a key supplier to Russia's defense industry.
These strikes come amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Kyiv ramping up retaliatory attacks on Russian soil, particularly focusing on energy sites. The US reportedly urged Kyiv to cease its strikes on Russian oil refineries, citing concerns about soaring crude prices and potential reprisals.
The timing of these events coincides with a flurry of successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities, just ahead of Russia’s recent presidential election. Vladimir Putin's victory in an election marred by questions of legitimacy was shadowed by Ukraine's potent drone capabilities, putting the majority of western Russia's oil refineries at risk, as noted by former CIA analyst Helima Croft.
Comments (8)
It is good to see Russian oil being put to good use ... destroying Russian facilties
Take that russian who thought you would be immune to the danger of starting a war with an innocent neighbour. Take that MRGA scum trying to stall Ukraine aid and now gimp its response!!!
Fire away Ukraine!
Russia's oil industry is a fair target in a war .....even according to dithering NATO's doctrine.
If you translate the messages from Telegramm, it will immediately become clear that civilians were injured
@Иван Дулин, I understand that some Ukrainian civilians have been injured by Russia. If you start a war you must expect the other county to fight back.
Please ignore any pressure from some self appointed experts on how Ukraine should fight this war. In particular Ukraine's attack on oil refineries in Russia. Of course you should attack them relentlessly. Russia's war machine runs on oil. These fools here in American that whine the price of oil may go up. We know oil company's use any excuse, no matter how untrue, to raise oil prices. But, Russia is now limiting oil exports to a few other countries because they need that oil themselves. People should not be so selfish that for the sake of a few pennies they do not care if Ukraine loses the war, just so they will not have to pay any cost what so ever, regardless of how small that cost would be, while other put their lives on the line. Diminishing Russia's oil refinery capacity is a sound plan. Tell these asshole's trying to tie the hand and put limitations on Ukraine and the way it fights the war to go straight to hell by the shortest route possible. Wake up World if Ukraine falls your country eventually maybe next.
@Lobo,
Yes, the cow-thirsty Rus is just waiting for you to capture you (sorcasm). They have enough territory and resources without Europe. Why don't they seize Kazakhstan?
Keep destroying Russia’s ability to move their economy and war machines, regardless of what anyone says! The time for Putin’s final defeat is arriving. After that, the Russian Federation will crumble, Putin’s political allies like Orban and Trump will de deflated, and China will understand the consequences of aggression against peaceful neighbors. Don’t be fooled by “well ackshually…” types who like to stroke their own egos and say this is all about the “military industrial complex” enriching itself. Self-defense is a human right. What was true centuries ago is still true now: If you want peace, prepare for war.
Russia is allowed to attack women and children in every part of Ukraine without consequences. The west should supply many long range munitions so Ukraine can neutralize military and industrial targets across Russia and Russian planes, ships and military bases around the world.
The cost in human and financial capital to eliminate Russian weapons is far lower when a weapons plant is eliminated than trying to stop them on the battlefield. It costs the west far fewer resources to eradicate Russia's industrial base than to allow Russia to manufacture weapons 24/7 and try to match their output.
Taxpayers in the west have paid for defense to stop Russian aggression for 75 years. These munitions are far more effective in Ukraine than sitting in warehouses in the west collecting dust.
@Jim Worrall,
Does the Uk not do the same? Shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Donetsk is still being carried out. There are 0 military units there, only residents of the city and many of them are Ukrainians. Read the story of the conflite bro
@Иван Дулин, Why would the Armed Forces of Ukraine would shell Donetsk if there are no Russian troops there? ..
That's the spirit Ukraine.
Go Ukraine 💛💙