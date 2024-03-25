The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Naval Forces (VMS), Dmytro Pletenchuk, revealed on Radio Svoboda that during the March 23 attack on Crimea, another Russian vessel, the Ivan Khurs, may have sustained damage.

Pletenchuk clarified that the information concerning damage to Russian ships requires thorough verification, and thus the VMS presents it with caution.

“Just this morning, I confirmed the damage to both ships, Yamal and Azov,” he stated.

“Now, there are also concerns regarding the potential damage to the Ivan Khurs. We are currently working to verify this information,” he added.

The Ivan Khurs is a Russian medium reconnaissance ship tasked with operations in near and far sea zones, as well as oceanic regions. Its responsibilities include communications support, fleet management, and conducting radio reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

Named after Vice Admiral Ivan Khurs, who led the Intelligence Department of the Main Staff of the USSR Navy from 1979 to 1987, the ship plays a crucial role in Russian naval operations.

Kyiv Post has reached out to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) for their assessment of the likelihood of the Ivan Khurs being hit. At the time of publication, a response is pending.

This is not the first instance of Ukrainian reports regarding potential damage to this ship. In May 2023, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released footage captured by a maritime drone moments before an impact with a Russian vessel.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian unmanned speedboats attacked this warship in the Black Sea, near the approaches to the Bosphorus Strait.

“All enemy boats were neutralized by fire from the standard armament of a Russian ship 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus,” the Russian report said.

According to the footage released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, a naval kamikaze drone struck the Ivan Khurs in 2023.