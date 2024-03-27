The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a new draft law that would consider platforms such as Telegram and Instagram as media entities subject to government regulations.

The draft law, submitted by Mykola Knyazhytsky from the European Solidarity party, would require the platforms to implement mechanisms where users can file complaints about content that goes against Ukrainian law, as well as remove and restrict content upon request from the National Council.

There have been multiple studies that showed Russian use of Telegram as a means of disinformation against Ukraine, which is likely the reason for the new draft law.

According to the explanatory note of the draft law, 72 percent of Ukrainians obtain information through channels on Telegram. A Washington Post article published in February stated that Telegram audience in Ukraine had grown 600 percent over the previous year.

Advertisement

Below are the main requirements outlined in the document, as reported by Ukrainian tech outlet DOU:

  • Post the terms of use and prohibit the dissemination of information that violates Ukrainian law;
  • Provide an opportunity for users to leave complaints and consider such appeals;
  • Limit the distribution of illegal content at the request of the National Council;
  • Inform the National Council about the ownership structure and sources of financing at its request;
  • Not to process the personal data of children for commercial purposes;
  • Ensure the presence of a representative of the platform in Ukraine or the EU.

Any form of violation of the new requirements would also prohibit its use by government agencies, according to the draft law.

Knyazhytsky’s press office told dev.ua that restrictions are to be applied on platforms that “have functionality that allows information to be distributed to an unlimited number of people,” but not the channels featured on the platforms.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
21 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
25 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Bradm
Bradm Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Try to justify it however you wish, but censorship is censorship is censorship. Ukraine’s current government is proving time and time again it doesn’t support freedom of expression.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ron
ron Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ridiculous. America and EU bringing more "DEMOCRACY" to Eastern Europe.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 26, 2024
Next » Polish Minister Says NATO Discussing Shooting Down Russian Missile Incursions