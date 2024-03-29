Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that five to seven of the US-made Patriot air defense systems would “unblock the sky” over Ukraine.
“Five to seven Patriot systems from the United States of America will protect industrial platforms in Ukraine today,” Zelensky said in an interview broadcast on CBS News Friday.
“We could have jobs, schools, so we could have an opportunity to work and for children to go to school [safely],” Zelensky said.
Zelensky said that Patriot systems would help keep Ukrainian cities safe.
“With the help of the Patriots, we will unblock the sky, and our guys will go forward,” Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president indicated that Ukraine can triumph by weakening Russian President Vladimir Putin domestically through a variety of means and forcing him to divert resources to control of Russia.
If Ukraine had long-range missiles, for example, capable of hitting Russian energy infrastructure – Putin would start thinking twice before targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure as it’s been doing. Putin would have to divert resources now focused on attacking Ukraine.
“We need to be allowed to act on the battlefield,” Zelensky told CBS News.
Zelensky clarified that the United States had not yet sent Patriot systems to Ukraine and that Kyiv’s Patriot systems have come from other countries.
“We are grateful to the United States for the tremendous help,” Zelensky said, “but the Patriot systems located here did not come from the United States. Funds — $1.5 to $2 billion — were allocated for these systems and their projectiles, but the systems themselves came from different countries.”
Kremlin Troops Advance Behind Heavy Air Strikes, Up to 2 Kilometers Taken Near Avdiivka
Ukraine’s need for air defense was highlighted on March 21 when Russia launched missiles at the Ukrainian capital and surrounding areas. Kyiv’s air defense was able to shoot down the missiles which could have had a devastating impact had they managed to land.
Forbes reported that Ukraine could soon exhaust its top-tier air defense missiles, particularly if it’s been using the Patriots to shoot down Russian bombers and other aircraft.
“How the Ukrainians are shooting down so many jets is unclear,” the publication read.
One possibility is that the Ukrainian Air Force has deployed American-made Patriot missile launchers within mobile air-defense groups strategically positioned along the 600-mile front line, it said.
The risk in this strategy is that the Patriot and NASAMS batteries use US-made missiles, and Ukraine reportedly has not received any ammunition from the United States since late December, the magazine reported.
Comments (9)
The Biden administration gives Ukraine just enough to keep the war going and feed the military industrial complex but not enough to end it.
Mean Tweets and World Peace 2024!
Nah we already know these weapons are all going to end up in Russian hands at the end of this. Why are we arming Russia? Thats the real question.
Send Ukraine the Patriots that they need. They are fighting for their lives and their right to live!
IF AMERICANS VOTE TRUMP IN YOU WILL DESERVE WHAT YOU GET ,THEN YOU WONT GET RID OF HIM PEACEFULLY, ID SAY BE CAREFUL ,BUT TGATS A WASTE OF BREATH, GOOD LUCK ,A CRIMINAL FOR PRESIDENT THAT WOULD BE A FIRST... LOL
HAVE A SOLUTION FOR UKRAINES WEAPONS, CANADA AND U.S. HAVE A LOTTERY LIKE 649 AND 2 THIRDS GOES FOR WEAPONS TO UKRAINE SHARE THIS
@EUROPE (albeit >3X outpacing USA support) NEEDS TO STEP UP workarounds to current USA WEAPONS STALLING
Canada purchased a Patriot missile defence system form the USA to donate to Ukraine in ***JANUARY 2023 ****, yet production as of a month back had not started. Thats >$400 million USD in cash up front; and we can't even get an ETA from the USA as to when it will be built or delivered to Ukraine.
If that's become a shared experience with USA weapons supplies, then if something not already in inventory ready to ship, allies are best off to explore more readily accessible alternatives.
If nothing equivalent is immediately available on the defensive weaponry side, allies would be better off to immediately commit better offensive weapons that are in inventory. Weapons that can take out the problem at its source (Taurus missiles, more fighter jets..etc)
Donald Trump and Mike Johnson don't care, they couldn't care less if russia keeps blowing up innocent civilians.
@Mark, Donald Trump and Mike Johnson dont work for Ukraine. And Zelensky doesn't work for USA. They should all prioritize their own countries. This stupid idea of globalist and a collective state is insane.
@Sam in Kiev, I know Donald Trump and Mike Johnson don't work for Ukraine, they work for russia. Zelensky on the other hand is working for freedom and democracy in Europe and the rest of the free world with one hand tied behind his back. So much for the USA's security guarantee as promised in the Budapest Memorandum.
@Mark, Well said!
EU is doing something, but it is not enough. This is a problem for Ukraine but also for the EU. If EU citizens don't understand today, they will understand, and they will only have themselves to blame.
Here's a thought: Europe, purchase the necessary Patriot batteries from Raytheon. Next, furnish Ukraine with the necessary Patriot batteries. Problem solved. Europe, what are you waiting for?
@EUROPE NEEDS TO STEP UP AND FURNISH UKRAINE WITH THE PATRIOT MISSILE SYSTEMS, Europe is doing a whole lot more than the USA at the moment. So much for the security guarantee signed by the USA in the Budapest Memorandum.
