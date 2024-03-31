Two civilians were wounded and 16 localities were attacked by Russian forces in the Kherson Region on Saturday, March 30, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

“Yesterday, the enemy fired at Antonivka, Sadove, Tiahynka, Inzhenerne, Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Shliakhove, Osokorivka, Lvove, Bilozerka, and the city of Kherson. The enemy also launched missile attacks on the Beryslav district. The Kherson district was attacked by two Shahed-131/136. Two people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression,” he wrote.

Prokudin said that the Russian military damaged two high-rise buildings and 21 private houses. An educational institution, industrial and agricultural enterprises, and a warehouse were also hit.

The Kherson region, like many parts of Ukraine, is under near-constant Russian shelling.

