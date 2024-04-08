Ukraine has reportedly deployed a new electronic warfare (EW) system called Ai-Petri SV near the Avdiivka sector on the eastern front capable of suppressing Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced its deployment on Telegram, adding that the system could intercept the drone operators’ positions, prevent the drones from functioning, disorient the first-person view (FPV) drones, and interfere with guided aerial bombs.

“The complex consists of an EW station, a modern radar station, an anti-drone device, reliable secure communication, autonomous power supply, a pickup truck, and control headquarters,” said Poroshenko in his announcement, who said he – likely through his NGO, Poroshenko Foundation – invested Hr.150 million ($3.8 million) into the system’s development, where the project was completed “without a single penny of government funds.”

The new system, named after the Ai-Petri mountain in occupied Crimea, reportedly suppresses and disorients drones by “[spreading] noise across all frequency bands.” Military outlet Militarnyi also noted the existence of an optical device near the EW antenna, which it said could be a surveillance device or a laser station used to “blind” incoming drones.

In an announcement published by his political party during the system’s development, Poroshenko said the system could “blind” the Zala and Orlan UAVs used by Russian troops to adjust the Lancet kamikaze drone strikes, and that the system could “crush” Russian UAVs for up to 20 kilometers based on technical documentation.

Russian Drone Attack Kills Six in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Drone Attack Kills Six in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Kharkiv major Terekhov said Iranian-made drones had carried out the attack, hitting at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories and a petrol station.

Poroshenko said the development was completed in five months, whereas normal development could take from three to eight years. He said five Ai-Petri complexes had been transferred to the 18th Counter-Intelligence Center, whose crews would undergo training before operating the new system.

Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
John
John Guest 17 hours ago
This drone defence system was completed “without a single penny of government funds.”

The Ukrainians are amazing innovators. Many of their drone related innovations are entirely crowdfunded. We are part of that support crowd.

Even if some of our leaderships dither in delivering our tax payer funded support, 'we the people' help make up for their personal short comings. 'We the people' continue to support Ukraine's defence.

Keep up the great work Ukraine supporters. Together we make Ukraine mighty.

Gregc
Gregc Guest 17 hours ago
Great news keep it up on developing new solutions 👍

