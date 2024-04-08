Ukraine has reportedly deployed a new electronic warfare (EW) system called Ai-Petri SV near the Avdiivka sector on the eastern front capable of suppressing Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced its deployment on Telegram, adding that the system could intercept the drone operators’ positions, prevent the drones from functioning, disorient the first-person view (FPV) drones, and interfere with guided aerial bombs.

“The complex consists of an EW station, a modern radar station, an anti-drone device, reliable secure communication, autonomous power supply, a pickup truck, and control headquarters,” said Poroshenko in his announcement, who said he – likely through his NGO, Poroshenko Foundation – invested Hr.150 million ($3.8 million) into the system’s development, where the project was completed “without a single penny of government funds.”