Missile attacks on Kyiv on Feb. 7 and March 25 included the use of “experimental” versions of the Tsirkon hypersonic ballistic missile fired from modified K-300P Bastion-P (NATO: SS-C-5 Stooge) mobile coastal defense missile systems based in occupied Crimea.
This followed several previous instances of the launchers being used to fire Oniks anti-ship missiles against commercial ports in the Odesa region.
While the Tsirkons have not performed successfully so far, the combination of the Bastion’s mobility and rapid deployment and the speed of the missile means that Ukraine’s air defenses get very little warning – on March 25 it was virtually none.
With that in mind, the Ukrainian General Staff, other parts of the Armed Forces (AFU) and have taken the unusual step of sending out a general request on social media, along with several other Ukrainian Telegram channels asking for assistance from residents of occupied Crimea, both directly and through friends and family, to assist in tracking down the weapons systems.
The request for help is called “the people’s intelligence for the elimination of the Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.”
The post asks: “Do you live in Crimea or do you have relatives or friends on the peninsula?” It goes on: “if you do, share this message with them.”
Ukrainian Partisans Get Hold of Secret Russian Ship Specs
The messages include photographs of the Bastion system (see above) and highlights its use in launching the Tsirkons against Ukrainian cities. The post provides guidance on how to report the information anonymously through the єВорог (eVorog) chat bot and how to protect oneself both while posting any information and by deleting any links and all communication with others afterwards.
It then goes into more detail to describe how difficult the missiles are to intercept, even though two attacks on Kyiv were repelled, because of their short flight time and that they can be launched from anywhere on the territory of the occupied peninsula.
It calls for written information, photos, and videos for which it says: “So, residents of Crimea, help the Defense Forces of Ukraine with information about Bastions, namely:
- Deployed system locations
- System parking and lay-up areas
- Storage areas for missiles
- Refueling locations
- Linked personnel: to include names, positions, operational sites, and residences.
The partisan group Atesh frequently puts out calls for supporters to seek out and provide information on Russian military location, movement of men and materiel, movement of warships, documentation of the Russians or any other information that may be useful.
This is the first time the UAF has publicly called for assistance of this kind and with the specific request of naming a particular weapon of concern.
The post ends by declaring that this Bastion data is essential. If the launchers are destroyed, then it will be one less opportunity for the Russians to attack Ukrainian cities.
Comments (3)
Why isnt Nato and or the US providing the locations of these launchers? I bet they know where they are.
@John, Hi new John.
I suspect some of these mobile high value targets are hidden in between use (in warehouses or other large buildings..etc). Still someone in Crimea might have seen these being hidden or otherwise become aware of each's location.
For a cause so morally just and economically compelling to support (de-risk russian threat for so much cheaper then NATO), the dithering and lethargy of our weak-kneed allied leadership has been very frustrating.
As a much more impressive & creative leader, Zelensky, with his very motivated and competent team, have brilliantly garnered global public support. They build highly effective drones pretty cheaply and through crowdsourcing have raised >$600 million from 'we the people' for this highly impactful purpose. How humbling to think for <$5k for a crowdsourced aerial drone they consistently take out russian assets having >10-100x greater value. The Seababy drones costs more, but are effectively taking out >multi-million dollar russian assets.
But it's not just donations 'we the people' help provision Urain with. They have been crowd sourcing intelligence since the early days of russia's invasions. They have apps that let folks report air and land attacks and also prospective targets. It would take billions in government intelligence systems / efforts to achieve what 'we the people' can give Ukraine for free.
Godspeed Ukraines many supporters as you assist them in thwarting the putin's orcs. In this epic crowdsourced war; the supporting crowd is all with Ukraine. The impact is huge.
To more appropriately redirect towards Zelensky's team, the frequent words of praise putinrumps sends putin: "Brilliant", "Genius", "Wonderful".
Drones could help also in detection if sent in increasing quantity and higher quality ...They are cheap to manufacture and assemble ...
Diversify targets anyways no matter what ...