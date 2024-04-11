Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to Lithuania to meet with leaders from Central and Eastern Europe, aiming to strengthen support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

With Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Kyiv is urgently seeking increased military aid from Western allies.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of bolstering Ukraine's air defense and securing international assistance via social media.

Lithuania, a staunch ally of Ukraine, is hosting the leaders of the Three Seas Initiative, a regional alliance of EU member states located between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas. Attendees include the presidents of Estonia, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

During his visit, Zelensky will also hold discussions with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, focusing on Ukraine's immediate needs amidst dwindling military support from Western allies.

Their talks will address the situation on the front lines, the necessity for military and financial aid, and Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership, as outlined by the Lithuanian presidency.

Despite rarely travelling abroad since the start of the Russian invasion, Zelensky has made multiple trips to Lithuania, notably attending a NATO summit in Vilnius last July and visiting in January to seek military assistance from Western partners.

