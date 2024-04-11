The Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported via Telegram the destruction of a vehicle from the R-378B automated jamming station of the Borysoglebsk-2 Russian electronic warfare complex (EW), sharing footage of the explosive moment.

“Operators of the 3rd regiment of the SSO discovered the 'fat' target during reconnaissance operations in the Donetsk [sector],” the caption to the released video said.

The report said the target was destroyed with the help of an attack UAV. The type of drone the special forces used was not specified and the video alone doesn't provide that information.

The video showcased a Ukrainian drone attacking a vehicle, followed by an explosion and a thick cloud of smoke. Kyiv Post analysts could not independently verify when and where the video was captured. Identifying the vehicle as part of the Borysoglebsk-2 EW complex from the footage is also challenging.

The Borysoglebsk-2 is a Russian electronic warfare complex used to suppress satellite communications, and radio navigation systems, and create interference in various ranges. It has been in service with the Russian army since 2013, and since 2014 Russia has been using it in the war against Ukraine.

In early April, the Special Ops announced the successful destruction of the Zhitel Russian electronic warfare complex. The Zhitel automated jamming station poses significant challenges to GPS and mobile users.

Back in March, the SSO reported the successful destruction of the Zhitel Russian electronic warfare complex using American HIMARS, stating “Another Zhitel and its crew did not survive the HIMARS missile attack adjusted by SSO operators.”