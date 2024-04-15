Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Tehran's strikes on Israel and urged a united global response to "terror" attacks by Russia and Iran.

"Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict," Zelensky wrote on X.

He added that "the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world".

Zelensky said "Ukraine condemns Iran’s attack on Israel using Shahed drones and missiles".

Russia has used huge numbers of Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine and Zelensky linked Ukraine and Israel's experiences.

"We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same 'Shahed' drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes," he wrote.

Advertisement

Many in Ukraine have complained that Western support for Israel on Saturday was been more wide-reaching than support for Ukraine, citing international efforts to intercept missiles and drones.

Zelensky said that only "tangible assistance" can stop missiles and drones, adding a plea for the release of US war aid for Ukraine that has long been blocked by Congress.

"It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America's allies at this critical time," he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Could Break Through Kharkiv ‘in One Fell Swoop’ - Estonia's Chief of the General Staff Propaganda
Russia Could Break Through Kharkiv ‘in One Fell Swoop’ - Estonia's Chief of the General Staff
By Julia Struck
52 minutes ago
Is an Aid Vote in the House Getting Closer? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Is an Aid Vote in the House Getting Closer?
By Phillips P. OBrien
1 hour ago
Russian Thermobaric Weapons in Ukraine: What They Are and How They Act Russian Armed Forces
Russian Thermobaric Weapons in Ukraine: What They Are and How They Act
By Bohdan Tuzov
1 hour ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 14, 2024
Next » US Speaker Johnson Says Will Offer Israel Aid Bill in Coming Days