US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday he aims to advance war-time aid to Israel this week following Iran's weekend attack, but did not clarify whether Ukraine funding would be part of the package.
American assistance for both nations has languished amid political bickering in Congress, with Johnson -- an ally of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump -- blocking an earlier $95 billion in aid sought by President Joe Biden for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan which had passed the Senate.
"The House Republicans and the Republican Party understand the necessity of standing with Israel. We're going to try again this week, and the details of that package are being put together right now," Johnson told Fox show "Sunday Morning Futures."
"We're looking at the options on all these supplemental issues."
Johnson is walking a knife edge on aid for Ukraine, as Trump and far-right lawmakers in the House of Representatives have grown skeptical of pouring billions of dollars into Kyiv's fight against Russia's invading forces.
The speaker huddled with Trump Friday in Florida. On Sunday he told Fox he was considering structuring the aid to Ukraine as a loan, as Trump has suggested and which Johnson said "I think has a lot of consensus."
Biden meanwhile participated in a call with congressional leaders on Sunday including Johnson to address the "urgent need" for the House to approve the bipartisan aid package passed by the Senate.
"On the call, the president discussed the urgent need for the House of Representatives to pass the national security supplemental as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.
Zelensky Urges United Global Response to Iran and Russia 'Terror'
Several House conservatives have said they want stricter US migration policies added to any security aid package.
"I for one am prepared to help Ukraine, but I want to see us deal with the southern border," Senator Marco Rubio told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, adding: "If the Senate were to send the House a (standalone) Israel aid bill on Monday, the House will pass it."
Comments (5)
Headlines we'd like to see: "Madyar is vacationing in Washington DC. Hopes to make contact with Mike Johnson."
I listened to rep. sen. J D Vance yesterday, claiming that the Russian attack on Ukraine and the Hamas attack on Israel wouldn’t have happened if Trump had been in the White House.
The truth of course is that Hamas and Russia started preparing their attacks while Trump was still in office, because it was exactly during his presidency, that they understood that the US had grown weak.
Can we just stop this charade? By now if is bloody obvious that Moscow Mike will only listen to Donnie, Donnie is against supporting Ukraine, so it ain't happening.
As a European I can therefore only call for all European leaders to finally do what should have been done two years ago: order weapons and ammunition.
And to the manufacturers: don't wait for orders from the government. Produce. Expand your facilities and produce more. Whatever you churn out, somebody WILL buy it, guaranteed.
It should be clear by now that we cannot rely on the US, so the "United States of Europe" need to establish their own weapons program. It'll cost a shit-ton of money, but better that than having to learn russian or chinese in the future.
Mike Johnson must indeed be terminated for treason and selling our freedom. He is not a patriot but a traitor in a suit paid by Russia.
This f*****g idiot is endangering the free world. Same as grandpa Trump.
If the sane part of US politicians don't remove this f*****g prick quickly from his position, the effects will come back to the US as a boomerang sooner or later. The costs will be a staggering multiple.
F**K MIKE JOHNSON !
Mike Johnson should be jailed for genocide & treason . His and his alone non-action has cost 100's or 1000's of lives including volunteer Americans. Basically HE has given Ukraine to Russia. I'll never trust America again.
@ann, agreed. You are running the risk, though, of vitriolic responses from the MRGA crowd, who start with personal insults, then move on the statements of “Biden this, Biden that…” and “our border this and that…”, failing to provide any logical reasons why they do not share your views.
And, let’s not ignore the double standards here. Aid to Ukraine: no. Aid to Israel: sure”.