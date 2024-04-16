A submarine vessel that is capable of firing torpedo rockets conceptualized by Ukrainians at a United Arab Emirates-registered company has undergone tests for warfare use, the manufacturer announced.

On its website, the company, Highland Systems, says the vessel is able “to accommodate 10 passengers.”

The Kronos submarine seacraft supposedly can move without sound at a speed of 50 kph (30 mph) per hour, and can carry a payload of explosives.

“The submarine features an innovative hull design which significantly reduces fuel. This brings a whole new concept into production of submarines across the world,” the company claims.



According to Oleksandr Kuznetsov, one of the developers, the Kronos submarine boasts a pressure chamber and an underwater outlet for divers. Additionally, it's equipped with a remote control system, making it operable as a drone.

Fitted with sonars, radars, communication systems, night vision cameras, 360-degree cameras, and an electronic periscope, the submarine is versatile, capable of tasks like patrolling coastlines, conducting reconnaissance, military evacuations, and even enemy attacks—housing a strike system with six missiles.

With an electric motor, Kronos can reach speeds of up to 50 kmh, propelled by underwater “wings.” Its maneuverability allows it to evade threats by moving left, right, and rotating around its axis. Constructed with a composite hull and hydrodynamic shape, the submarine operates almost silently, absorbing radar signals, and remaining undetectable even to sonars and echo sounders.

Kuznetsov said that Highland Systems goal is creating an unmanned submarine using modern technologies.

Kronos boasts a single-charge operational duration of up to 54 hours and a range of 1000 kilometers (620 miles). It operates autonomously, eliminating the need for a carrier ship. The electric motor is supported by powerful batteries, generators, and a compressor for crew air supply during surfacing.It looks like Highland Systems succeeded in their negotiations with Italian Leonardo company, as the submarine got equipped with six Black Scorpion torpedoes, three on each side of the hull. It is a 127mm torpedo 1.1 meter (3.5 feet) in length and weighing 20 kilograms (45 pounds), and can reach a target 3 kilometers away (2 miles).



The Kronos body is covered with a special composite material that absorbs the sonar signal. The manufacturer of the submarine also provides its characteristics:

working depth — 100 meters (328 feet)

Maximum depth — 250 meters (820 feet)

Maximum time underwater — 54 hours in hybrid mode, 36 hours in battery mode, 18 hours in generator mode

width — 7.4 meters (24 feet)

length — 9 meters (30 feet)

The height is 2.2 meters (7 feet)