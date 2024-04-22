“That’s why we need to actually have the weapons systems,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that success at the front lines will now depend on when Ukraine receives assistance.

Following the US House of Representatives moving forward some $61 billion in assistance for Ukraine over the weekend, the Ukrainian military now has a chance to “stabilize the situation and to overtake the initiative,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday, April 21.

Over the past six months, when Ukraine did not have fresh supplies coming in due to political deadlock in Washington, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment, Zelensky said.

“It depends on when we actually get weapons on the ground. As you said it, Kristen, if we get it in half a year — well, we’ve had the process stalled for half a year and we’ve had losses in several directions. Losses in men, in equipment.”

He cautioned that if this delay continues for another six months, the situation will deteriorate further.

“I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much.”

On April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a national security bill that had been stuck in Congress since last fall.

This bill includes providing about $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine, along with Israel and Taiwan.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, stated that the House bills are expected to pass the Senate this week when it meets on Tuesday, April 23.

“We really need to get this to the final point. We need to get approved by the Senate,” Zelensky said.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, reported that it would take less than a week for some of the weapons destined for Ukraine to reach the battlefield after approval by the US Senate and signing into law by President Joe Biden.

The Pentagon has significant military assistance for Ukraine, “ready for use,” the sources said.