Late on Saturday, in an unscheduled legislative session following seven months without military aid for Ukraine from the US, the House of Representatives has passed an aid package of $61 billion, that will now proceed to the Senate on Tuesday with President Joe Biden promising to sign the new bill into law.
After the US Senate had passed a previous bill in February, the Republican Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), at the behest of his party’s presumed presidential nominee for the November election, Donald Trump, and still under threat of removal by hardliner right-wing members, refused to bring the upper house’s legislation to the floor for a vote.
However, after apparent reconsideration and with an entirely new bill which may in part be in the form of a loan, the Representatives voted to provide the aid 311 to 112, with votes against coming mostly from Trump supporters among the Republican lawmakers.
The bill will now move to the Senate which voted in favor of the previous bill, with the Democratic party-controlled Senate leadership promising a quick resolution to Ukraine’s aid crisis.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) said the Senate would take up a vote as early as Tuesday on what he called “long last approved desperately needed funding for Ukraine,” along with aid for Israel and US allies in the Indo-Pacific region. The four national security bills total $95 billion in aid.
“Our allies across the world have been waiting for this moment, and I assure them the Senate is on the path to pass the same bill soon,” Schumer said.
Assuming the bill is passed without amendment, it will head to the Oval Office for Biden’s promised signature.
Comments ( 1)
The People of the USA should be profoundly grateful to the Ukrainian people for the charity that Ukrainians are extending to America by defeating America's sworn enemy the genocidal neo nazi Russian people... for just a few pennies and a few pieces of America's obsolete junk military equipment (eg only 31 downgraded abrams tanks when 1000 are needed. ) Remember this comes after 4,000 billion-4 trillion pissed away through United States corruption on Iraq and Afghanistan with 1000s of Americans killed & mutilated& moslem power strengthened. Compare to a mere 14 billion having gone to Ukraine while the other 90% goes to American Arms industry