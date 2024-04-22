Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense, stated in an interview with the BBC that Ukraine will soon face a challenging situation but ensured that Armageddon is not on the horizon.

“According to our assessment, we are anticipating a rather difficult situation shortly. However, it is not catastrophic, and this must be understood,” Budanov told the BBC.

“Armageddon will not happen, despite what many are starting to claim. But we anticipate problems from mid-May,” he added.

Budanov clarified that “we are talking about everything,” saying that the challenges will encompass various aspects, not just the front or domestic politics. While he did not disclose specific details, he indicated that Russia would employ a comprehensive approach against Ukraine.

“The Russians will adopt a multifaceted approach. They are orchestrating a complex operation... It will be a difficult period,” he said.

“[Expect this to unfold] around mid-May to early June,” Budanov added.

Russia announced Sunday that its forces had gained territory near the key battleground town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, underscoring the pressure facing Kyiv as it prepares to receive $61 billion in new US aid.

Chasiv Yar, once home to about 13,000 people, has been largely destroyed by fighting, forcing most residents to flee.

Ukraine reported renewed Russian strikes against civilians.

Following months of partisan infighting, the United States House of Representatives finally approved a major package in a vote on Saturday, providing a morale boost to Ukrainian forces on the defensive. The bill still requires approval from the US Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, April 21, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky stated that with the approval of the national security bill providing military assistance to Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) now have an opportunity to "stabilize the situation and regain the initiative."

He said that the situation on the front lines hinges on when Ukraine receives the assistance, noting significant losses suffered by the AFU in personnel and equipment over the past six months due to delays in the process.