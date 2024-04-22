Poland is ready to host nuclear arms if NATO decides to deploy the weapons in the face of Russia reinforcing its armaments in Belarus and Kaliningrad, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview published on Monday.
"If our allies decide to deploy nuclear arms on our territory as part of nuclear sharing, to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, we are ready to do so," Duda said.
Poland, a NATO member and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, shares a border with both Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and with Belarus, Moscow's ally.
Duda made these comments in an interview with the Polish newspaper Fakt, following his visit to New York, where he discussed the situation in Ukraine with former US president Donald Trump.
He also mentioned that discussions about nuclear cooperation between Poland and the United States have been ongoing for some time.
"Russia is increasingly militarising Kaliningrad. Recently it has been relocating its nuclear weapons to Belarus," Duda added.
In June 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia had sent tactical nuclear arms to Belarus, which borders Ukraine and Poland.
During the last NATO summit in Vilnius, the allies pledged to "take all necessary steps to ensure the credibility, effectiveness, safety and security of the nuclear deterrent mission."
Comments (3)
Peace thru Strength works better than appeasement. While NATO is scrambling to arm themselves; a Nuclear Missile wall from Finland south will stop further aggression.
I agree Europe should be taking a more active part in European Security.
The trouble is we cannot speak with one voice, and Putin knows it.
I think it is brilliant idea for Polish President Duda to have Nuclear Weapons on Polish
territory. We should not be threatened by Putin ..he cannot use his gang tactics
in the civilized world !!
The disparity between how the USA, UK and France responded to Israel's attack versus Ukraine's has taught all democratic allies a valuable lesson:
1. Having nuclear capability does not mean a madman from another country will not attack your country. They are self serving tyrants after all, which care nothing for the foreign lives they take, nor their own citizens lives that will be taken in an expected war response.
2. If you have nuclear weapons you get immediate air defence from your allies and thus civilian deaths and infrastructure damage to your country will be minimized.
Sadly the need for a nuclear weapons has now risen.