Ilya Vityuk, former head of cybersecurity at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was dismissed officially on Wednesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as per a Presidential Decree.
Prior to his dismissal, Vityuk was suspended from his duty by the head of SBU after he was engulfed in a series of scandals in recent weeks, where SBU press service said Vityuk was sent to the front for “combat missions” following his suspension as the head of cybersecurity.
The scandals started when investigative journalists from Slidstva.Info discovered he and his family possess luxurious assets that do not correspond to their official income.
Before publishing the investigation on April 4, journalist Yevhen Shkurat was served military summons in a shopping mall by military commission officers instructed by an SBU employee, as mall footage revealed. Slidstva.Info also said they were warned of publishing the investigations.
After Vityuk’s suspension, Slidstvo.info also published another investigation that showed Vityuk, then an SBU operative, filming the Berkut riot police firing at protestors during the Euromaidan in 2014, whose identity and presence were confirmed by the Prosecutor General’s office and Serhiy Horbatyuk, the former head of the Maidan crime investigation department.
It was revealed that Vityuk was questioned for his involvement in 2019, where he said he lost the video and did not recognize any of the riot police officers.
The Berkut unit was disbanded following the revolution due to its brutal methods used against protestors, which led to the death of more than a hundred people.
Before his dismissal, Vityuk was one of the more high-profile officials from the SBU and led the investigation on December’s Kyivstar hack, one of the largest Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine to date which rendered internet inaccessible to thousands of Ukrainians.
Comments (2)
Every day Ukraine unburdens itself from the shackle of its former russian corruption mindset. While its former oppressor Russia has slipped to 141st place in the 2023 Transparency International's Corruption Index, Ukraine rose 37 spots to 104th place.
Reducing corruption is a prerequisite to joining the EU and under Zelensky's leadership, Ukraine has been making amazing progress. No wonder putin has tried to assassinate Zelensky so many times...he can't control him with bribes and blackmail like he can with his other foreign nation cronies. Like the other formerly occupied Eastern EU nations that put the kleptocratic russian governance model behind them, Ukraine is setting the stage for their government to better serve its citizens.
I would not be surprised to see Ukraine outrank Hungary in the next few years. As with Slovakia, putin crony run Hungary is now at risk of falling on the corruption index. Already Orban has undermined their judiciary and media in ways to prevent his dethronement. Putinrump attempted the same in the USA with the SCOTUS.
Meanwile russia will probably slip further into corruption, gangster run state that it has become. Surprising the majority of its people seem content with this....but then look at MAGA...who would have thought so many Americans prefer criminal leadership?
@John The Trump comments are ridiculous. We are seeing more corruption in the current administration than we ever did under Trump. The usual Dem fantasy narrative, completely unsupported by the actual evidence.
This derangement of course undermines your comment as a whole as well. You TDS sufferers would serve all of us better if you could keep your Trump obsession and delusions in check.
@MRGA troll 'jack' posing as 'REALIST",
I agree trumps comments are ridiculously hateful and he is very unethical.
Putinrump pardoned all his cronies that had broken US laws at his bidding Even Steve Bannon for embezzling "Build the Wall" funds. He wants to pardon violent, convicted insurrectionists and calls them patriots.
His nepotistic appointment of family members and friends to senior WH roles was shocking. Here are the top 2 countries that funnelled money through putinrump business to curry favor during his term:
China ($5,572,548) - russia's new BFF.
Saudi Arabia ($615,422) - Putin's OPEC manipulating friend
putinrumps list of unethical activities goes on and on:
* 4091 lawsuits so far,
* 2 impeachments,
* fomenting insurrection,
* stealing a room full of classified documents,
* illegal porn star payouts ($300k Karen McDougal, Stormy Daniels),
* Tax fraud ($364 million in fines)
* 25 sex abuse accusers ($88 million in fines)
* 6 bankrupcies that shafted creditors
* Friend of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
* 17 private meetings with putin.
Another day another corruption scandal in Ukraine. And the little dictator Zelensky just had millions wired to his Cayman Islands bank account.
@Show me the money, -- No source. Lazy orc troll.