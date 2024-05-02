In central Russia, in the Tambov region, Roma, also known as “Gypsies,” brought an Orlan-10 drone – which Moscow considers the most effective drone in the Russian army – to a scrap metal collection point.

Employees of the scrap yard called the police and sappers, according to Russian Telegram Baza.

“Most likely, this is a reconnaissance Orlan-10. The police are now investigating where the drone was stolen or found. According to the updated data, the drone will be sent to Moscow after the investigation,” Baza reposted.

The Orlan-10 is the latest Russian drone designed and manufactured by the St. Petersburg-based Special Technology Center (STC). The drone is designed for reconnaissance and surveillance. It can transmit targets for destruction by various combat vehicles, as well as be used to adjust artillery fire and electronic warfare.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Orlan-10 was also used at the front in a strike version. To do this, it is equipped with high-explosive mini-bombs, converted from VOG-25 ammunition for an under-barrel grenade launcher, and then launched from a catapult.

Last week, the Moscow Times reported that about 10 drones were discovered in the forests of the Moscow region after the snow melted. The Russian Defense Ministry called on citizens to be vigilant.

“Unpleasant surprises may await outdoor enthusiasts: instead of the first flowers, you may come across a thawed UAV. Most likely, these ‘birds’ were suppressed by electronic warfare,” the Russian ministry said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones have repeatedly attacked military targets in Moscow and other regions of Russia using drones.

On Wednesday, May 1, Ukraine’s Millitary Intelligence (HUR) drones again attacked a Russian oil refinery in the Ryazan region, intelligence sources told Kyiv Post on the same day.

“This is a special operation of the HUR,” the intelligence source said, adding that “it was colorful.”

According to eyewitnesses, the attack on the refinery took place around 3 a.m. At first, a humming sound was heard, and then two explosions occurred.

According to the governor of the Ryazan region, several drones were shot down as they approached the region.