Early Wednesday morning, May 1, Ukraine’s attack drones struck another oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region, Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources say.
“This is a special operation of the HUR,” the source said.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Local reports indicated that the attack on the refinery occurred around 3 a.m. Residents first heard a humming noise, followed by two explosions.
The governor of the Ryazan region confirmed that several drones were shot down as they approached the area.
Emergency services are reportedly working at the plant, with preliminary reports suggesting no casualties, as per Baza.
Located in the city of Ryazan, the Ryazan Oil Refinery is part of Rosneft. It has a declared maximum refining capacity of 17-18 million tons of oil per year, with most of its products being exported.
In another attack on Russian oil refineries, two fuel storage facilities in Yartsevo and Razdorovo, located in the Smolensk region of Russia, were hit by drones on April 24, allegedly operated by the SBU.
The attacks destroyed of 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel stored at these facilities.
The explosions triggered large-scale fires, prompting the evacuation of personnel from the sites.
“The SBU continues to effectively target the military infrastructure and logistics supporting the Russian army in Ukraine. These facilities are and will remain our legitimate targets,” a source said.
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
On the night of April 19-20, an oil depot owned by Lukoil burned in the Smolensk region, 284 kilometers (176 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
For that attack, sources within Ukrainian special services informed Kyiv Post that Ukraine used kamikaze drones to strike at the energy infrastructure supplying facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. The operation resulted in damage to electric substations and a fuel storage base within Russia.
The large-scale drone attack in eight Russian regions is a joint operation involving the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Special Operations Forces (SSO).
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Putin sure draws a lot of negativity towards russia. Out of 195 countries ONLY ONE despot led country (north korea) supported his illegal sham referendums in Ukraine...only an additional handful of putin empowered gangster controlled nations supported his latest attempt at forceful colonization (Syria, Belarus, Mali, Eritrea, Nicaragua). Meanwhile the rest of the world growingly despises russia.
So for russia, we now see situations that for 99% of nations would have elicited international sympathy and support; a terrorist attack against its citizens, massive explosion of key infrastructure, a huge flood washing away its urainian mining proximate communities, a major bridge falling down (shortly). The world generalizes that perhaps russian DNA was not contributing positively to humanity anyways. There remain good Russians for sure: anti putin domestic resistance forces, putin's political prisoners and exiled supporters of Ukraine. However even their good deeds are presently drowned out on the international stage by the continual, horrendous russian crimes commanded by valdolf putler.
Thus international response to such Russian tragedies is now: 'take that despot lead nation'. Russians now reap what its' despot leader has sown.
Meanwhile the world increasingly empathizes with, and supports Ukraine in its' time of need.
Please keep it up Ukraine! No refinery must stand. 💛💙