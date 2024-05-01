Early Wednesday morning, May 1, Ukraine’s attack drones struck another oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region, Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources say. 

“This is a special operation of the HUR,” the source said.

Local reports indicated that the attack on the refinery occurred around 3 a.m. Residents first heard a humming noise, followed by two explosions.

The governor of the Ryazan region confirmed that several drones were shot down as they approached the area.

Emergency services are reportedly working at the plant, with preliminary reports suggesting no casualties, as per Baza.

Located in the city of Ryazan, the Ryazan Oil Refinery is part of Rosneft. It has a declared maximum refining capacity of 17-18 million tons of oil per year, with most of its products being exported.

In another attack on Russian oil refineries, two fuel storage facilities in Yartsevo and Razdorovo, located in the Smolensk region of Russia, were hit by drones on April 24, allegedly operated by the SBU.

The attacks destroyed of 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel stored at these facilities.

The explosions triggered large-scale fires, prompting the evacuation of personnel from the sites.

“The SBU continues to effectively target the military infrastructure and logistics supporting the Russian army in Ukraine. These facilities are and will remain our legitimate targets,” a source said.

Other Topics of Interest

On the night of April 19-20, an oil depot owned by Lukoil burned in the Smolensk region, 284 kilometers (176 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

For that attack, sources within Ukrainian special services informed Kyiv Post that Ukraine used kamikaze drones to strike at the energy infrastructure supplying facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. The operation resulted in damage to electric substations and a fuel storage base within Russia.

The large-scale drone attack in eight Russian regions is a joint operation involving the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Special Operations Forces (SSO).

