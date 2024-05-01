Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“This is a special operation of the HUR,” the source said.

Early Wednesday morning, May 1, Ukraine’s attack drones struck another oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region, Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources say.

Local reports indicated that the attack on the refinery occurred around 3 a.m. Residents first heard a humming noise, followed by two explosions.

The governor of the Ryazan region confirmed that several drones were shot down as they approached the area.

Emergency services are reportedly working at the plant, with preliminary reports suggesting no casualties, as per Baza.

Located in the city of Ryazan, the Ryazan Oil Refinery is part of Rosneft. It has a declared maximum refining capacity of 17-18 million tons of oil per year, with most of its products being exported.