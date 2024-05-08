Bonds: UAH bond rates fall sharply

The NBU's decision to reduce its interest rates by 1pp resulted in an immediate and sharp decline in interest rates on UAH bonds.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Last week's primary auction followed the NBU’s decision to cut the key policy rate and interest rates for CDs by 1pp. In addition, it was the last time the MoF offered bonds due in April 2025 and July 2027, as the total issuance limit of UAH20bn was about to be reached. Therefore, all offered bonds were oversubscribed, and demand exceeded the cap by two to three times. Due to high competition, interest rates declined by 55‒70bp.

See details in the auction review.

The secondary bond market also reacted to the NBU's decision and MoF's cutting rates in the primary bond market. YTMs declined by 50‒70bp. The most traded (about 30% of total trades in UAH bonds) was a 12-month paper, which the MoF sold in recent weeks. Total turnover rose by 25% to UAH9.2bn.

Advertisement

ICU view: The bond market immediately reacted to the NBU's decision to cut its rates. Although the MoF will offer new 12-month and three-year instruments tomorrow, due in June 2025 and August 2027, we expect a significant demand as investors will be in a hurry to reinvest last week's redemption.

However, we do not expect substantial changes in interest rates in the primary market. Most likely, the MoF will reduce interest rates gradually in the following weeks, and the next significant change in interest rates is only likely following NBU’s rate decision in mid-June.

5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say
Other Topics of Interest

5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation also does not rule out using Chinese vendors when the country can establish 5G connections after the war.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ICU
ICU
ICU Group is an independent, multi-strategy asset management, private equity, and investment firm that specializes in emerging and frontier markets worldwide.
Read Next
Empowering Change: The Big Meet Contributes to Animal Rescue and Ukrainian Language Education PARTNERSHIP Ukraine
Empowering Change: The Big Meet Contributes to Animal Rescue and Ukrainian Language Education
By Christopher Stewart
17h ago
80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated Ukraine
80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say Ukraine
5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Ukraine’s New Mobilization Law Comes Into Force Ukraine
Ukraine’s New Mobilization Law Comes Into Force
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Publishes Official Salary Figures of Top Ministers
Next » On VE Remembrance Day