Warsaw’s Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, said his government was working on plans to strengthen its defenses on the borders with Belarus and Russia, in an interview on Poland’s Radio ZET on Thursday, May 9.
When asked by the station’s Bogdan Rymanowski if Poland should start building bunkers, ditches and trenches on the border with Belarus and Russia [Kaliningrad], the minister replied that Warsaw has plans underway already.
Kosiniak-Kamysz said that funds have been allocated and work has begun on “repairing and strengthening the barrier on the Polish-Belarusian borders. The expenditure for these purposes is considered the highest in [Polish] history.”
A physical barrier was first put in place when Belarus and Russia began to orchestrate a huge wave of illegal migration which Warsaw assessed as being an effort to destabilize Ukraine’s allies, Poland and the European Union. The metal barrier was completed last year and, while it has reduced the numbers of illegal crossings it has not totally halted.
Kosiniak-Kamysz went on to say that the increased presence of NATO troops stationed on Polish soil since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has undoubtedly tightened security on the eastern frontier of NATO and the European Union.
He believed, however, that Poland should consider building a line of defensive bunkers, trenches and ditches along its borders with Belarus and Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad, a process that the Baltic states have already begun.
In January this year Hanno Pevkur, the Minister of Defense of Estonia announced the three Baltic nations had agreed to build a defensive line consisting of a series of interlinked bunkers on their eastern borders to defend against a future military attack from Russia and Belarus.
He said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had demonstrated the need for “physical defensive installations on the border” as well as increased levels of equipment, ammunition, and manpower.
He said Estonia would build around 600 concrete bunkers linked with distribution lines at a cost of more than €60 million ($65 million) as part of the "Baltic Line of Defense" to include: anti-tank mines, ditches, barbed wire, and dragon’s teeth anti-tank obstacles with construction planned to start in January 2025.
A number of spokespersons from NATO and the EU including the chairman of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said the likelihood of war with Russia had increased and all nations should prepare for that eventuality.
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that Russia planned to attack Europe, calling such claims “nonsense” in a speech to Russia’s Federal Assembly in February. Nevertheless, after Putin’s actions in Ukraine over the last decade, neither Poland nor any other member of NATO accepts the veracity of such statements.
Comments (5)
If Turkey opens the Baltic at some future time it would be advantages to have the Baltic fleet out of action. Turkey weighs its NATO co-operation on what it gets for compliance. Say if F-35 are denied they may threaten to do something against NATO.
I understand that this platform is about Ukraine, which is why I read the articles twice daily. Ukraine is the only active theater of war. NATO is about more than just Ukraine. Another war theater may break in Poland, Belarus and the Baltics States at anytime. Preparation along the whole Russian front helps deter Putins war plans.
John, I disagree. The Polish Defensive lines will make it very hard for Belarus to connect with Kalinenigrad, which is the Russian strategy. It also protects the roads and trains logistics to supply the Baltic republics. It gains time. Look at how it has worked so well for the Russians in Ukraine. The lines being built on the Baltic states stops Russian armor and meat assaults. The ultimate end game to Russia is to completely close the Baltic Sea to Russia. Mine Leningrad access routes and Navy blockade, Kaliningrad must be neutralized. Then bring in US and NATO missile ships and second rate aircraft carriers. Russias Baltic fleet must be surrendered or destroyed. Perhaps NATO lacks the back bone to do this yet it is what must be done sooner than later.
@Ivanhoe, I could certainly live with the outcomes you propose. I second the sentiment that NATO is not doing enough.
Right now though, I believe allies are not supporting Ukraine with sufficient weaponry and I feel if allied money is really that tight, it would be better spent killing russians where that is presently legally allowed....those invading Ukraine.
The poster below also makes an interesting reference as to how ineffective such fortifications can be (Frances pre WWII). Will Poland also build its fortifications along Lithuania, Slovakia, Czech Republic border incase Russia takes one of those fortification-less Poland bordering nations?
The reason most agree Ukraine's offence last summer failed is the allies kept Ukraine's Artillery under provisioned to stop the Russian fortification builders, and then failed to provide any of the air cover they themselves would not start a counter offence without.
Our weak kneed allied leadership have got to focus more on the war in Ukraine. That is where the war is now. That is where we need to focus our efforts. Allies must commit their best weapons (fighter jets, bombers in particular) and ALSO some skilled operators in Ukraine NOW. Russia must be stopped there.
this a fair concept, but i feel money would be invested better elsewhere. google "maginot line"
Probably just more money wasted on ineffective solutions.
Allies must instead provide Ukraine their best weapons and lots of them. It is allies first internationally legal and morally supported opportunity to defeat russia militarily.
Commit allied troops in Urkaine's defence! Implement the long overdue 'no fly zone' for anything russian in Ukraine. Open the Black Sea and adjacent international airspace to free use again. Remove the russian thugs' military menace.
Give Ukraine a decisive military victory over putins invading ocrs and let the oppressed (and disillusioned brainwashed) russians then dispose of the current thug leader. Leaving even one old T-34 tank for display in putins military parades is too much.
@John, If the Western leader only had all the information and wisdom you possess....;) our famous keyboard warrior in action again haha
@John, You are just like Trump - under your Presidency the UA-RU war would end in 48hours! - just a food for thought Mr. John
@Depau [MRGA troll],
So how are your efforts panning out? Are you concerned with the lack of progress you are making in sowing dissent on this forum?
Like millions of other Ukraine volunteers donating their time / resources my efforts cost Ukraine nothing. Kyivposts community of Ukraine supporters has probably never been stronger. They are creating great content and in general making trolls look uneducated and immoral. Troll content is now pretty easy to spot. I'm very grateful for each person here that continues to debunk troll falsehoods. Ukraines defence is a perhaps the most clearcut just cause since WWII and I suspect that's why the world now unites behind them.
The neat thing in my view, is that MRGA content posted here is now generating greater unity and motivation amongst Ukraines supports.....kind of like Medvedev's over the top constant nuclear threats are resulting in more weapons aid to Ukraine.
I am flattered I seem to be on the MRGA trolls minds a lot these days. Judging by writing style and content I think you are at least the 4th troll now regularly calling me out by name. Honestly, I take it as great validation that I'm at least a concern to MRGA paymasters.
At any rate thanks for reading this far.....every troll minute wasted represents less spending money for putin.
Slava Ukraini!
@Depau [MRGA troll], FUCK YOU RUSSIAN SCUM !!
@DB, little sissy boy DB, stop yelling and fuck off.