Estonia Joins Interflex Program to Train Ukrainian Soldiers
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 13:59
Estonia is the latest country to join the UK-led program that started in July 2022 to train Ukrainian soldiers on British soil and help Kyiv deter Russia’s invasion.
By Leo Chiu
Baltic Nations to Build Defense Network Along Borders with Russia and Belarus – All You Need to Know
NATO
Jan. 20, 08:46
As NATO commanders warned of the increased likelihood of war with Russia in the near future, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to build a series of defensive bunkers on their eastern borders.
By Kyiv Post
Baltic States to Build New Defences on Russian and Belarusian Borders
Estonia
Jan. 19, 18:26
Russia's aggression in the region has sparked concern in the Baltic states that they could be next on Moscow's agenda were it to win in Ukraine.
By AFP
Estonia Banishes Russian Orthodox Leader as ‘Security Risk’
Russia
Jan. 18, 13:35
Police said Valery Reshetnikov had repeatedly been asked to stop justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and defending the Kremlin.
By AFP
‘A Number of Signs of Enemy’s Preparations’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 12
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 04:57
Russia hits border towns with shells and mortars; Moscow moves forward again in Donetsk, as Ukrainians sense calm before storm in pivotal city; Baltic states promise weapons, aid and reconstruction
By John Moretti
As the US Dithers on Assistance to Ukraine, Europe Steps Up
Europe
Jan. 11, 14:36
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said her country will support Ukraine with weapons for the long term and called on “all countries” to do their part to defend democracy in Europe.
By Stefan Korshak
Estonia Open to Agreement with Kyiv on Mobilizing Ukrainian Men
Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
Currently there is no legal agreement in place between Estonia and Ukraine to enforce conscription of eligible men in the country, but this could be about to change.
By Kyiv Post
Estonia’s War Plan: Allied Unity - Kill Russians - Ensure Ukrainian Victory
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
Tallin voices a simple war strategy: kill or wound Russia’s soldiers and destroy its military hardware faster than the Kremlin can mobilize replacements, and the war will end by 2026.
By Stefan Korshak
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 14
US
Dec. 15, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 14 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post