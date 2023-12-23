Latest
Jan. 24, 13:59
Estonia is the latest country to join the UK-led program that started in July 2022 to train Ukrainian soldiers on British soil and help Kyiv deter Russia’s invasion.
Jan. 20, 08:46
Baltic Nations to Build Defense Network Along Borders with Russia and Belarus – All You Need to Know
As NATO commanders warned of the increased likelihood of war with Russia in the near future, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to build a series of defensive bunkers on their eastern borders.
Jan. 19, 18:26
Russia's aggression in the region has sparked concern in the Baltic states that they could be next on Moscow's agenda were it to win in Ukraine.
Jan. 18, 13:35
Police said Valery Reshetnikov had repeatedly been asked to stop justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and defending the Kremlin.
Jan. 12, 04:57
Russia hits border towns with shells and mortars; Moscow moves forward again in Donetsk, as Ukrainians sense calm before storm in pivotal city; Baltic states promise weapons, aid and reconstruction
Jan. 11, 14:36
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said her country will support Ukraine with weapons for the long term and called on “all countries” to do their part to defend democracy in Europe.
Dec. 23, 2023
Currently there is no legal agreement in place between Estonia and Ukraine to enforce conscription of eligible men in the country, but this could be about to change.
Dec. 15, 2023
Tallin voices a simple war strategy: kill or wound Russia’s soldiers and destroy its military hardware faster than the Kremlin can mobilize replacements, and the war will end by 2026.
Dec. 15, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 14 of its Advent calendar.