Amidst the constant bombardment and regular blackouts, Kharkiv’s tech sector stood strong.

Situated just 30 kilometers south of the Russian border, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has borne the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion – but the local tech companies have learned to adapt and overcome the adverse conditions, Olga Shapoval, executive director of the Kharkiv IT Cluster, said.

Speaking to Kyiv Post in an exclusive interview during Kyiv’s Tech Ecosystem Summit on May 3, Shapoval described how her NGO has helped local tech companies maintain business continuity.

“Now, for example, when [blackouts] appeared in Kharkiv… we coordinate all companies. We have special hubs of resilience.

“We have special sharing places. Everybody. So if our specialists need to work, in 30 minutes, they can find any space and continue to work, continue to deliver the solutions for clients all over the world,” Shapoval said.

“Our clients from Israel... from the United States, they know that Kharkiv IT companies deliver no matter what.”

Nurturing local talent in wartime

Prior to the full-scale invasion, Kharkiv was one of Ukraine’s major academic hubs with a thriving university population, which has continued to nurture a new generation of tech specialists despite the war.

Among the companies with offices in Kharkiv were industry giants Gameloft, EPAM and SoftServe – all of whom are participants of Shapoval’s Kharkiv IT Cluster, an NGO aimed at developing Kharkiv’s tech scene and nurturing local talent.

“We have 15 universities [that] prepared software engineers. We would create a space underground for students who are studying software and other disciplines in Kharkiv,” Shapoval explained.

That said, despite having parts of their operations remaining in Kharkiv, most companies have diversified their resources.

“Approximately 30 percent of our specialists for each company [are] situated abroad. So all the risks are mitigated. Everything is working,” said Shapoval, though she also mentioned that locals have gradually started moving back.

“Because when the full invasion started, our people relocated partly their teams to Ukraine and outside of Ukraine. Then people came back to Kharkiv. For example, in Kharkiv now, the population is more than 1.3 million people.

“So a lot of kids, a lot of youths,” she said.