Overnight on 12 / 13 May, drones belonging to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were actively operating in the Lipetsk and Belgorod regions of Russia, security sources told the Kyiv Post. As a result, a fire broke out at the Oskolnaftosvetna oil depot near the village of Stary Oskol in the Belgorod Oblast and at the Yelets 500 kV substation in the Lipetsk Oblast.

Local residents complained on social media about a series of loud explosions near the oil depot overnight.

The governor of the Lipetsk region confirmed there was a fire at the Eletskaya power substation, which feeds Russian Railways traction substations, the Stanovaya oil pumping station and ensures transit between the Lipetsk, Orel and Bryansk power grids.

“Russian industry working for the war against Ukraine will remain a legitimate target for the SBU. Measures to undermine the enemy's military potential will continue,” an intelligence source told Kyiv Post.

Oskolnaftosvetna is the largest regional fuel company in the Belgorod region, with its own modern oil depot, which is supplied by rail directly from leading refineries.

Fuel is delivered to the filling stations by the company's own fleet of more than 15 special vehicles.

Oskolnaftosvetna is one of the fastest-growing companies not only in the district, but also in the Belgorod region. Taxes from its operations contribute more than 60 million rubles ($650,000) into local and regional budgets each year.