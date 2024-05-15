Andrey Belousov, the defense minister newly nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin with no prior military background, has shared a list of priorities he would work on once he assumes office.

At a plenary meeting of Russia’s Federation Council, Belousov said equipping frontline troops, developing new technology for the war, and ensuring timely payments and housing assistance for military personnel were all equally important priorities for him as the new defense minister.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The key task, of course, remains achieving victory and ensuring that the military-political goals of the special military operation, set by the president, are achieved. In this respect, I want to especially emphasise: with minimal human losses,” Belousov told a session of Russian lawmakers on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Belousov, an economist and the former deputy prime minister of Russia, also said Putin had instructed him to integrate the Russian military’s finances into the country’s economy, which would require improving the efficiency of military spending.

“I want to emphasize: optimization does not mean sweeping reductions. Optimization, first of all, means increasing efficiency so that every ruble of budget money that our citizens ultimately pay brings maximum effect.

“This applies to food, production, and the supply of new military equipment and weapons, and staffing,” said Belousov, which cemented outside speculation that his appointment came as Putin grew dissatisfied with the corruption and ineffectiveness under former defense minister Sergei Shoigu’s command.

What’s Wrong with the Russian Su-57? A Lot
Other Topics of Interest

What’s Wrong with the Russian Su-57? A Lot

The Su-57 was supposed to be the Kremlin’s answer to true fifth-generation fighters like the US F-22 and the multi-national F-35, but Russia's stealthy super-fighter never really got off the ground.

Belousov also talked of supplying all Russian troops in Ukraine with modern equipment, including artillery ammunition, missiles, personal protection, special communications, drones, and electronic warfare equipment – all of which require delicate and synchronized planning, he said.

Another priority he mentioned was the development of new technologies to gain an edge over Kyiv, which, ironically, mirrored Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny’s belief that technological breakthroughs are key to Ukraine’s victory.

Advertisement

Belousov’s success in leading Russia’s national drone development project since early 2023 has likely earned him some favors with Putin, as Russian drones have continued to plague Ukrainian troops despite the ongoing Western sanctions and amidst limited Russian battlefield successes.

Belousov also said the staffing issue is a priority for him, though he also emphasized that he was not talking about mobilization, according to RIA Novosti.

He also outlined the shortage of medical facilities for Russian troops.

“There are issues related to the availability of medical services provided by civilian institutions for military personnel,” he said.

Belousov’s appointment came as Russia’s war in Ukraine went from Moscow’s initial goal of capturing Kyiv within weeks to more than two years of slow advances and drastic personnel losses, with Kyiv claiming to have eliminated close to 500,000 Russian troops.

While Russia has managed to achieve some tactical gains in recent months – largely thanks to Kyiv’s munition shortage – its lackluster performance has prevented the Kremlin from even capturing the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two Ukrainian separatist regions that Russia has used as an excuse for its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Advertisement

With that in mind, whether the appointment of a career bureaucrat and economist to lead Russia’s defense ministry could remedy the failures and shortcomings of the Russian military over the last two years – some of them systematic – remains to be seen. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Undisputed Champs: Ukrainian Drone Strike Knocks Out Russian Refinery War in Ukraine
Undisputed Champs: Ukrainian Drone Strike Knocks Out Russian Refinery
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
12h ago
Russian Government Changes: More Corruption and Nepotism Putin
OPINION: Russian Government Changes: More Corruption and Nepotism
By Anders Aslund
18h ago
What’s Wrong with the Russian Su-57? A Lot Russia
ANALYSIS: What’s Wrong with the Russian Su-57? A Lot
By Bohdan Tuzov
20h ago
What’s Behind Putin's Ministerial Rochade in the Kremlin? Putin
OPINION: What’s Behind Putin's Ministerial Rochade in the Kremlin?
By Andreas Umland
20h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Hope
Hope Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes, New developments might appear with new events every day , so Ukraine has better job adapting to drone usage and newer technology... Ukraine performs better if they can use their resources efficiently and five hits military effective plans, strategies and tactics to apply ...Ukraine , as Blinken says , does better if they can increase transparency and the equitable rule of law to reduce corruption ...

Reply
RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION? RUSSIA US RUNNING OUT IF REDIURCES.
RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION? RUSSIA US RUNNING OUT IF REDIURCES. Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Hope, The guy sites: “resource optimization”?? Meaning? Russia is running out of resources.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Dimitry Merdevedev
Dimitry Merdevedev Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

New suit, same old fascism in Russia

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 14, 2024
Next » Putin Hails China's 'Genuine Desire' to Help Resolve Ukraine War