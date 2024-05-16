The White House is worried that Russia has figured out how to counter many of the weapons the US has sent to Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing American officials.
Biden administration officials fear that just as the United States has learned key lessons from the war – about technologies that work and those that don’t – so has Putin.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
According to the NYT, “the next few months could prove critical, because at some moment the two sides may finally move to a negotiated cease-fire, an armistice. similar to the one that ended the active fighting in Korea in 1953 – or simply a frozen conflict.”
Washington’s biggest concern is that Moscow is replacing weapons destroyed in the first 27 months of the war and regaining its footing.
On May 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua that Russia was ready to hold peace talks with Ukraine, but with Russia’s interests in mind.
“We want a peaceful, sustainable and fair settlement of this conflict. And we are open to dialogue on Ukraine, but these should be negotiations that take into account the interests of all countries involved in this conflict, including our interests,” Putin said.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
While Blinken guitar gently weeps, Kharkiv burns
The White House is currently full of idiots. I saw the moron voicing concerns. He looked like a terminally adolescent faggot. That’s who are currently running the Whit ex House.
President-elect Trump cannot return soon enough.
And the New York Times is a pathetic joke. Just like the Kyiv post.
@MRGA troll 'jack' IS A JOKE JUST LIKE putinrump,
The list below summarizes what putin sanctioned MRGA troll content generally includes.
1. Claim that Russia will inevitably win and defeat Ukraine.
2. Criticize mainstream media covering Ukraine news in an attempt to discredit it.
3. Spread false news about the Ukraine support of allies.
4. Bash President Biden
5. Praise Donald Trump whose statements and actions generally directly align with the Kremlin’s interests. 6. Insult other Ukraine allied leaders or supporters.
7. Have a standard set of narratives justifying russia's its full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine: fakes narratives about “Nazis in Ukraine,” and “self-defense” against “NATO’s eastward expansion.”
8. Blame the West and NATO for all wars.
9. Promote conspiracy theories and disseminating the opinions of “pseudo-experts” about the decline and imminent fall of the United States, the European Union, and the Western world
10. Support protests in democratic nations. It is an exciting time to be a supporter of Ukraine.
Today MGRA troll ‘jack’ has selected # 2, 4 and 5 in its post. I generously also award him a 1/2 point for number 9 as well.
Thus troll 'jack' you only scored 3.5 out of 10 in your MRGA propaganda comment.
Biden officials are concerned about Russian momentum ?
Really ?
Are these the same officials who demand that all ordnance the US provides cannot be used against valid Russian targets in Russia, so that Russia gets to operate with impunity ?
If the Biden administration is determined to be the cowards in the equation, there is a solution !
The US should ship a thousand ATACMs to England. England can manufacture the “Remove Before Flight” flags attached to the safety pins. The Brits could rename them to be “The Churchill Missile” (TCM) - made with some US manufactured components - and send them to Ukraine with all restrictions removed.
If Ukraine could attack Russian depots, air bases and troop concentrations in Russia, the “concern with Russian momentum” problem could be greatly reduced.
@Doug, ‘Joe BRIBEn has been wrong on virtually every foreign policy issue over the past four decades.’
-President Zero’s (“O”nana’s) Defense Secretary Robert Gates in his memoirs published in January of 2014. So now he has a track record of over a half century. Joe BRIBEn built this war in Ukraine but the Kyiv Oost is too chicken shit to admit that fact. You are a bunch of pussies at the Kyiv Post.
@MRGA troll 'jack' is A BUNCH OF PUTTIES?,
The list below summarizes what putin sanctioned MRGA troll content generally includes.
1. Claim that Russia will inevitably win and defeat Ukraine.
2. Criticize mainstream media covering Ukraine news to attempt to discredit it.
3. Spread false news about the Ukraine support of allies.
4. Bash President Biden
5. Praise Donald Trump whose statements and actions generally directly align with the Kremlin’s interests.
6. Insult other Ukraine allied leaders or supporters.
7. Have a standard set of narratives justifying russia's its full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine: fakes narratives about “Nazis in Ukraine,” and “self-defense” against “NATO’s eastward expansion.”
8. Blame the West and NATO for all wars.
9. Promote conspiracy theories and disseminating the opinions of “pseudo-experts” about the decline and imminent fall of the United States, the European Union, and the Western world
10. Support protests in democratic nations. It is an exciting time to be a supporter of Ukraine.
Above MGRA troll ‘jack’ has selected # 2, 4 and 9 in its post above well.
Thus troll 'jack' you only scored 3 out of 10 in your MRGA propaganda comment above. You are slipping.
@Doug, Exactly this!
I like such out of the box thinking to solve such these 'timid ally' originating problems which Ukraine is continually forced to deal with.
The US could similarly sell 100's of its still air worthy but retiring F16s, at hopefully scrap price, to a less timid Ukraine allied nation. That ally could then suitably refurbish them for intended use (by putting on a new flag), and then funnel them to Ukraine for use as they see fit.
@John, and there we go again, another letter from John to the White House with brilliant ideas. You go Sir!
@Depau, Welcome back from the troll re-education lab.
Thank you for the accolades, albeit in fairness I must credit Doug's great idea for getting around silly allied 'donated weapon usage restrictions' .
The more important thing is that a world full of Ukraine allies are starting to think creatively about how to thwart putin's criminal foreign marauding. Even the more timid of these, are waking up that putin can only be stopped by force.
Do you know any irate armed russian amateur poets with Kremlin access? Maybe they can solve the world's putin problem?
@Depau, Welcome back from the troll re-education lab.
Thank you for the accolades, albeit in fairness I must credit Doug's great idea for getting around silly allied 'donated weapon usage restrictions' .
The more important thing is that a world full of Ukraine allies are starting to think creatively about how to thwart putin's criminal foreign marauding. Even the more timid of these, are waking up that putin can only be stopped by force.
Do you know any irate armed russian amateur poets with Kremlin access? Maybe they can solve the world's putin problem?
@John, pedo alert!
@MRGA troll 'jack' spread his joy of being russian.
Hi MRGA troll 'jack'.
I see I am weighing on your mind a lot. My name shows up in about 90% of your long winded account names or content. Sometimes you even pilfer my account name to spread your mistruths. Your false message content / abusive tone though always reveal you as the MRGA troll you are.
Interesting though to see you pulling out Elon's favourite baseless attack word when someone makes him look stupid. Such phraseology is revealing of whose team a new poster represents. Also reveals the moral deficit of those who falsely make such vile accusations.
Ukraine's supporter have long observed that the Kremlin almost always accuses others of the vile act only itself has perpetrated.
Russia troll 'jack', what are you up to?
How has your path led you to spreading putin's evil?
Would your mother be proud?