“If only my voice would carry a bit more eminence, I could offer so much. I would use it to move mountains, as all known artists should use their status to make a difference,” says Nerijus Glezekas, singer and composer from Chicago.

With his weapon of choice – a guitar, during the years of ongoing terror in Ukraine – Nerijus tirelessly created encouraging content on his social media to raise awareness among his fans.

“I know I’m doing the morally right thing, maybe one day I’ll carry Ukrainian and US flags with me onto big stages, but for now I do what I can – create music and hope that it will thrill the hearts of the right people, inspire hope and will to fight back,” says Nerijus.

Living in Chicago – a melting pot of cultures, races and nationalities, Nerijus found it very helpful to surround himself with like-minded colleagues in order to organize fundraising concerts and get involved in rallies. Those people were mostly of European descent, which is why Nerijus thinks it is extremely important to get more Americans involved and aware of the terror that seems so distant.

“Sure, war is bad, everybody knows that, but as long as our everyday life isn’t disrupted we are okay with not knowing much of what’s going on so far away,” Nerijus explains.

It’s a sad reality of living in such a diverse and large country, whose involvement is crucial to the Ukraine’s survival.

This is why Europeans living in the United States are a steady crutch to lean on in such sensitive situations as Russia’s terror on Ukraine. But Nerijus’ mission is to disrupt everyday life, to touch our hearts and souls with music and meaningful lyrics so we get emotionally involved in our physical life.

Nerijus was born in Lithuania when the country was still occupied by the Soviets.

In 2023 one of Nerijus’ songs “Seeds Will Grow” won first place in the Great American Song Contest rock category. This was the song dedicated to the Ukrainian nation, its soldiers tirelessly fighting the evil and its everyday people who crave for tranquility, peace and freedom.