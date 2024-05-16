The Hungarian investigative journalist, Szabolcs Panyi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Juraj Cintula, who shot the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, on Wednesday, May 15 was associated with the right-wing, pro-Russian extremist group Slovenskí Branci (Slovak Conscripts).
According to a 2019 report by the VSquare investigative website the organization, which was set up around 2012 as a right-wing neo-Nazi group, had become increasingly linked with Russian bodies and had collaborated with the nationalist Russian motorcycle gang funded by the Kremlin – the Night Wolves.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
VSquare said a number of the Slovakian extremist group members, including its leader, Peter Švrček, had received training from a former Russian special forces operative.
Constantly compared in the media with the Nazi youth organization Hitlerjugend, Švrček said that under his leadership Slovenskí Branci was distancing itself from “the sick ideals of Nazism and fascism.”
In 2016, Cintula, a self-described poet, writer and publicist wrote a diatribe on the “selfless enthusiasm” of Slovenskí Branci and encouraged young men to enlist in the face of “the thousands of immigrants coming to Europe.” He said the group was not preparing for war but were “preparing to protect the inhabitants, the country, tradition, culture – they are patriots.”
Slovak PM Shooting Suspect Arrives in Court
He ended by saying: “I believe in these young boys and girls and express my public support for them.”
In 2022, the group announced that it was disbanding but it is considered likely that some of its members, including Cintula, retained the new pro-Russian ideology and may have considered Fico’s more conciliatory tone towards Ukraine since his election tantamount to treason.
Posting on X / Twitter Mariska den Eelden, a Netherlands-based Erasmus student voiced her view that this could have been the motive:
Some individuals on social media thought the gunman’s motives strange. A Latvian commentator Janis said:
Of course, several users of social media were ready to point the finger of blame directly at Kyiv, such as Bubba 3030, who described himself as a “God loving American” and whose posts indicate a strongly pro-Republican, pro-Trump, pro-MAGA outlook on life, said:
Which AnnaOdesa MD, a OBGYN trained in Kharkiv and London, retorted with:
The German news site Zeit Online drew parallels between this attack and the arrest of two Germans with Russian roots who were arrested in Bavaria in April on suspicion of espionage and planning sabotage. According to its report one of those arrested had fought against Ukraine in the Donbas and the other also had links with the Night Wolves.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
Communist taking out a communist . No need for any other explanation.
This is incorrect, the perpetrator is a poet/author, and he once attended the meeting of this group in question, "Slovenski Branci". During this meeting, he presented a poem, in which he argued that they should stop using weapons and apparently "did not come to good terms with them during this meeting". I find it really strange that you, as a pro-ukrainian medium utilize the exact same tactic as the one you blame Russia for. They are trying to blame Ukraine for the attack, as they always do, but you do not have to resort to the same practices. Why exactly would a "person affiliated with pro-russian extremist organization" assasinate a pro-russian PM? Respectfully, bullshit. This was an act of a fed-up individual that has resorted to physical violence. He has himself stated during the initial questioning that the attack was politically motivated and he did not agree with the PMs policies (including but not limited to his position on Ukraine, mainly cessation of military support). So my point is, not everything is about ukraine/russia, please stay to facts and do not resort to fueling the same kind of conspiracies you fight from the Russias side. Thank you.
@MRGA troll Concerned Citizen,
Hey 'concerned citizen'. Way to come to russia's defence! You arrived here to make your very first post just in time. No one else, other than who we mockingly call troll 'jack', was doing it...not very well as you can see below.
I also recognize your account name from your putin promoting work on Newsweek's Ukraine article forums. Was it as the other trolls have become desperately overwhelmed by this forums even stronger Ukraine supporters.
At any rate you just walked right into using a MRGA troll strategy most of us here are already quite familiar with. That is, 'to try to debase a Ukraine supporting web site or author to make them look less credible'. Albeit of course you've implemented it more gracefully than the other MRGA trolls here with smaller vocabulary and cognitive skills.
Maybe you will now replace a few as they learn the troll farm dismissal plan requires either flying out a windows or front line shovel work.
A any rate, let's see how many of the other troll techniques we can spot from you in the coming days. Troll 'jack's favourite was promoting putinrump so best you steer clear of that topic. He gets pretty animated when we mock him on that one.
Should be fun.
@John, congratulations man, lovely paragraphs. I am just a citizen of Slovakia that follows the news there. You probably do not know much about what happened, so I would advise you get informed prior to lecturing me. "Concerned citizen" is a random nickname that I have entered here while posting my, yes, first comment on this forum. I have never posted on other forums so congratulations for "recognizing me", Sherlock. I have posted for the first time because I actually did not like the tone of the article. You labeling me a pro-russian troll is so indicative. Just for having a different opinion about an event that I have extensively watched ever since it ocurred (the prime minister was hospitalized in the city where I am from, in the hospital where I have been at more times than I can count). I even said that my main point is "dont make this about Russia, or Ukraine". How does that make me a pro-russian troll? Should just become one, with your entitled attitude. Fuck you.
@Concerned Citizen, Take it up with the source that is CLEARLY cited at the beginning of the article.
I have to admit I did not see that outcome coming.
A russian aligned, crazy 71 year old man taking out a russian aligned Slovakian leader for not being oppressive enough in his obviously Kremlin inspired policies? It would be like someone from MAGA taking out putinrump feeling he betrayed them on the topic of national abortion restrictions, even though his stacked SCOTUS overturned Roe vs Wade. Interesting this assassin was a member / supporter of a right wing organization actually receiving training from russian operatives. Unless this is some kind of new 4 dimensional chess game beyond my comprehension, I'll bet this outcome surprised even his Kremlin puppet masters.
Apparently sometimes cancer cannibalizes itself.
I would have bet money it was an egregiously harmed old man from Fico's criminal past that failing to obtain legal satisfaction and snapped. Then again, those expecting justice through legal channels typically don't pick up guns unless their own lives (or loved ones lives) are being threatened.
@John, bit of proof that you’re a moron, imbecile and asswipe.
@FUCK OFF RUSSIAN CUNT !
@DB, little DB always yelling u little piece of shit. Why so angry sissy boy DB? Fuck off now and back to sewer.
@NO ! YOU FUCK OFF BACK TO RUSSIA SCUM !
@DBA, u pathetic loser and little piece of shit. Always yelling like little sissy boy u are. Grow up u human waste. Fu
@YOU ARE RUSSIAN SO FUCK OFF.
@MRGA troll 'jack' the Imbecile,
I see I hit a MRGA nerve on my very unbiased factual post.
This must be a sensitive issue in russia. Imagine if putin's other friends met similar fates of not being russian enough?
Scary times indeed for the MRGA. You better step up the quality of your attacks on Ukraine supporters MRGA troll 'jack' before they show you the window (7th floor).
jack has always been stuck in his mommys orc basement.