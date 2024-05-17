The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive overnight drone attack on Russian regions, during which “more than 100 Ukrainian drones” were allegedly intercepted in the south of the country, over occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea.

According to a statement from the Russian ministry, 51 drones were destroyed over occupied Crimea, 44 over the Krasnodar region, six over the Belgorod region, six over the Black Sea, and one over the Kursk region.

Fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse

In the Russian city of Tuapse, located in the Krasnodar Krai (Territory), a fire broke out at a local oil refinery ignited by a Ukrainian drone attack, as reported by the local operational headquarters and Russian media.

Footage of the fire at the refinery was released via social media. Russian Telegram channels indicated that, according to residents, the drone attack was precisely on the Tuapse oil refinery.

Representatives of the local authorities also confirmed the drone attack on the refinery, where “as a result of the fall” of one of the two drones, “an explosion occurred on the territory of the refinery.”

Russian authorities said that emergency services are trying to extinguish the blaze and that the fire has been contained. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Residents reported interruptions in communication in the city on social networks.

The port and two oil depots in Novorossiysk were reportedly hit

In Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, there were also explosions after possible drone attacks. The Russian media outlet “Astra” first reported explosions in the city, and the local port might have been impacted.

Footage of nighttime explosions in Novorossiysk has been circulating on social media, showcasing flashes in the sky and traces of fire in the city.

Russian media also wrote that the city’s port was cut off.

Krasnodar Krai authorities later responded to the overnight drone attack in Novorossiysk, saying the attack was supposedly “unsuccessful.”

The local governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, shared via Telegram a statement that the air defense forces suppressed more than 10 drones, and local fires broke out due to the fall of UAV debris. According to him, there were no casualties.

Later Astra, citing its sources, reported that in Novorossiysk, UAVs targeted at least two oil depots and two petroleum terminals. Specifically, the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal and the Importpischeprom terminal suffered damage, with drones striking two fuel tanks, per Astra reports.

Furthermore, the attack extended to the Gazprom oil depot in the village of Kirilovka and the Grushovaya Balka oil depot of Transneft, according to Astra. There were no casualties reported.

Residents also reported hearing more than 35 explosions.

Astra also wrote that the deputy mayor instructed residents to remain indoors early in the morning, with city traffic blocked and public transport suspended. Local authorities canceled classes in educational institutions. Later, all these restrictions were rescinded.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the mass drone attack on Russian regions. However, sources within the special services told Kyiv Post that the information is now being verified.