According to a Telegram announcement by Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Russia launched the drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions, where Ukraine managed to down all the drones in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

“On the night of May 18, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 13 attack UAVs of the ‘Shahed-131/136’ type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk – Russian Federation.

“As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 ‘Shaheds’ in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the announcement read.