The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram the unloading of a train carrying Russian military equipment at a freight station in Yevpatoria, occupied Crimea, including a platoon of T-72 tanks.

A new T-72 tank ranges from $3-4 million, depending on the configuration, while an older Soviet T-72 can cost as little as half a million dollars.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The partisans published photos also showing BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles. This equipment was discovered by an Atesh agent during reconnaissance.

The guerillas also spotted the unloading of wagons with ammunition.

“The occupiers are hiding behind civilian infrastructure, but we are monitoring the movements of the Russian military,” the partisans said. “We know exactly where to strike, and we share this information with the right people.”

Advertisement

In recent times, the Atesh partisans have frequently observed Russian military equipment in Crimea. Earlier instances include their tampering with Russian tanks stationed at the Yevpatoria railway station.

In late February the partisans documented the arrival of a significant fleet of Russian tanks at the Yevpatoria railway station. Atesh closely monitored the unloading process at Yevpatoria's Tovarna station, identifying more than 30 T-62 tanks. These Soviet-era models, produced before 1975, are now considered decommissioned in Russia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Using Russian Assets for Ukraine: a Tempting but Tricky Move War in Ukraine
Using Russian Assets for Ukraine: a Tempting but Tricky Move
By AFP
9m ago
Partisans Report Russians Restoring Airfields Deeper in Occupied Crimea Crimea
Partisans Report Russians Restoring Airfields Deeper in Occupied Crimea
By Kyiv Post
37m ago
Ukraine Unbowed War in Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine Unbowed
By Diane Francis
1h ago
Russia 'Bogged Down' in Battle for Border Town, Ukraine's Army Chief Says War in Ukraine
Russia 'Bogged Down' in Battle for Border Town, Ukraine's Army Chief Says
By AFP
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 22, 2024
Next » Ukraine Adopts Draft Law in Preparation for EU Roaming Integration