The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram the unloading of a train carrying Russian military equipment at a freight station in Yevpatoria, occupied Crimea, including a platoon of T-72 tanks.

A new T-72 tank ranges from $3-4 million, depending on the configuration, while an older Soviet T-72 can cost as little as half a million dollars.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The partisans published photos also showing BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles. This equipment was discovered by an Atesh agent during reconnaissance.