The Atesh partisan movement reported on Telegram the unloading of a train carrying Russian military equipment at a freight station in Yevpatoria, occupied Crimea, including a platoon of T-72 tanks.
A new T-72 tank ranges from $3-4 million, depending on the configuration, while an older Soviet T-72 can cost as little as half a million dollars.
The partisans published photos also showing BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles. This equipment was discovered by an Atesh agent during reconnaissance.
The guerillas also spotted the unloading of wagons with ammunition.
“The occupiers are hiding behind civilian infrastructure, but we are monitoring the movements of the Russian military,” the partisans said. “We know exactly where to strike, and we share this information with the right people.”
In recent times, the Atesh partisans have frequently observed Russian military equipment in Crimea. Earlier instances include their tampering with Russian tanks stationed at the Yevpatoria railway station.
In late February the partisans documented the arrival of a significant fleet of Russian tanks at the Yevpatoria railway station. Atesh closely monitored the unloading process at Yevpatoria's Tovarna station, identifying more than 30 T-62 tanks. These Soviet-era models, produced before 1975, are now considered decommissioned in Russia.
